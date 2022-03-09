Ravensburger has announced a new Villainous game that will take fans to the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side is a new version of the popular Villainous game franchise, featuring six iconic Star Wars villains. Players can choose between Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, or General Grievous in a battle for supremacy. Star Wars Villainous will feature a handful of new twists to the well-worn Villainous game engine, including the introduction of vehicles for the first time. Vehicles not only provide players with more actions or options on their turn, they can also engage with other vehicles in various ways. Notably, players can bring in “friendly” Vehicles either by spending Ambition (a resource that replaces Power from other Villainous games) or hostile vehicles through Fate cards.

Like other Villainous games, Star Wars Villainous is built around asymmetric gameplay in which players try to complete their villain’s winning objective before other players. Each villain has their own goal – Darth Vader is attempting to woo Luke Skywalker to the Dark Side, while Moff Gideon is attempting to capture Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) and perform experiments on him. General Grievous will attempt to collect a number of lightsabers from fallen Jedi, while Ventress has to complete several randomly selected missions. On their turn, players move their character Players can interfere with each other using the Fate action, which causes Heroes, Vehicles, or other negative consequences to target another player.

Although Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side shares its Villainous name with the Marvel Villainous and Disney Villainous games, each franchise is intended to stand alone, as each has mechanics unique to their franchise that prevent crossplay. However, both Marvel Villainous and Disney Villainous have their own expansions, and it’s likely that Star Wars Villainous would eventually get its own expansion assuming its successful.

Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side will have a retail price of $29.99 and will be released this August and major retailers and hobby stores.