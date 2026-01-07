New StarCraft Game Reportedly Set to Be Revealed This Year (But It’s Not What You Expect)

A new game in Blizzard’s iconic StarCraft franchise is reportedly going to be revealed in 2026, but the ensuing announcement is one many might not expect. StarCraft first hit the scene back in 1998 and quickly became of one of the biggest RTS games on the planet. It was followed by countless expansions and later received a full-blown sequel, StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty, in 2010. Other than a remaster of the first game launching in 2017, Blizzard hasn’t done much with StarCraft in recent years, much to the dismay of fans. Fortunately, a new entry in the series seems to be on the horizon, although its nature will be different than that of the mainline games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Windows Central, StarCraft is planned to be the big focus of Blizzard this year at its popular BlizzCon event. Full details of what Blizzard plans to announce weren’t shared, but it was said that a new third-person shooter set within the StarCraft universe is likely to be unveiled at this time. The game, which has previously been rumored, seems to very much be real, although its scope and plans for release remain a mystery.

This shift from the RTS genre to a third-person action game might seem surprising, but this wouldn’t be the first time that a StarCraft shooter were in the works. In the early 2000s, Blizzard was working on a shooter called StarCraft: Ghost that went on to be canceled, much to the dismay of fans. Now, a little over 20 years later, Blizzard seems to release another StarCraft title in this vein. Hopefully, this new game won’t meet a similar demise.

As for StarCraft 3, it’s still not known if Blizzard plans to release a third mainline entry in the series. While StarCraft 2 turns 15 years old this year, the game remains quite popular with fans and is still played regularly around the globe. Still, StarCraft 3 is the game that many continue to wait for and have continued to request in droves over the years. Even if StarCraft 3 isn’t close to launching any time soon, perhaps Blizzard will tease the title later in the year at BlizzCon when it transpires across September 12th and 13th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!