7 Greatest Blizzard Games of All Time

At one point, there wasn’t a more beloved PC developer than Blizzard Entertainment. Since the merger with Activision, things haven’t been as rosy as in the early days, but Blizzard still delivers high-quality hits with impressive regularity. With so many great games and series, it’s tough to pick the best of the bunch, but a few games do stand tall above the rest of the developer’s massive catalog. Simply put, if you were a PC player from any time in the last 35 years, chances are good you played at least one of these all-time classics.

Here are the seven best Blizzard games ever.

7) Warcraft 2: Tides of Darkness

The first Warcraft was a watershed moment for multiplayer RTS gameplay. It wasn’t the first game to have it, but it absolutely popularized the feature for most PC players. About a year later, Blizzard released the sequel, which improved on nearly every aspect and elevated the developer’s profile to the top of the mountain.

Warcraft 2 is easy to pick up and hard to master, exceptionally well-balanced, and additions like the fog of war help keep each match feeling fresh. A year after launch, Blizzard released the Beyond the Dark Portal expansion, which just made a good thing better and showed Blizzard that post-launch support worked well.

6) Hearthstone

Hearthstone has rough monetization, which almost requires players to drop ridiculous amounts of money to keep up with the competitive side of the game. However, if you can get past that, this is one of the better card games we’ve ever seen in the digital world. I’d hesitate to say that 100 million players can’t be wrong, but it’s impressive that Hearthstone was hitting that number as recently as 2018.

It’s also kind of a miracle that Hearthstone is as popular as it is. Blizzard put together a small team to experiment with mobile titles, and somehow, one of its best-selling games emerged from that. The hype has definitely worn off from its peak, but Blizzard is still dropping three new expansions every year for the dedicated playerbase.

5) Overwatch

Overwatch is another relatively recent surprise hit for Blizzard. The hero shooter came out of the smoldering rubble of Blizzard’s Titan, which was supposed to be the next big MMO from the legendary developer. Thankfully, Jeff Kaplan and his team were able to take Titan‘s backstory and create one of the best hero shooters this side of Team Fortress 2.

Blizzard’s shooter received universal praise from players and reviewers. The open beta alone was played by nearly 10 million fans. The characters are unforgettable, the action is fast-paced and tense, and Blizzard quickly responded to balance issues. Loot boxes were definitely a problem, but everything else was exceptional. We won’t talk about Overwatch 2, though.

4) StarCraft

When a video game becomes what is essentially a national sport for a country, it almost has to make this list. StarCraft is Blizzard’s sci-fi take on Warcraft, but it quickly became much more than a quasi-spin-off. Look, matches of this game from 1998 are still televised in South Korea.

Beyond StarCraft‘s popularity, it was an innovator in the genre. Having three unique factions was a massive improvement that somehow stayed mostly balanced. The map editor wasn’t brand-new to RTS games, but StarCraft‘s popularity meant fans received a few game-changers from that mode, including the tower defense genre. It’s an incredible game that is just as playable in 2025 as it was in 1998.

3) Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos

Even with all of that said about StarCraft in mind, Warcraft 3 is Blizzard’s best RTS. In fact, if you moved it to the top of this list, I wouldn’t fight you too much. It is one of the best strategy games of all time, which, weirdly, might be most notable for its story.

The downfall of Arthas is so far above anything else we’d seen in the strategy genre to that point that it’s almost laughable how good it is. The world of Azeroth was greatly expanded from Warcraft 2, and Blizzard filled that world with rich details, setting the stage for the series’ shift to the MMO genre.

Adding on to all of that is the fact that Warcraft 3 was the incubator for what’s become one of the most popular PC genres: multiplayer online battle arenas. To keep it short, League of Legends, Dota 2, and all of the other MOBAs do not exist without Warcraft 3 and the Defense of the Ancients mod.

2) World of Warcraft

There’s not a lot to say about World of Warcraft that hasn’t already been said. Blizzard took the detailed world it built across the first three Warcraft games and exploded it into one of the most inviting MMOs of all time. With that, Blizzard found its cash cow. WoW is easily the best-selling MMO that has ever existed, giving Blizzard billions of dollars to work with.

Sure, WoW has had its ups and downs. The player count peaked at 12 million in 2010 during the lead-up to the Cataclysm expansion, but it’s still sitting at around seven million subscribers after more than two decades on the market.

It also doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Sure, expansions like Warlords of Draenor and Shadowlands were disappointing, but fans have shown a willingness to quickly come back when great expansions like The War Within launch. Soon, players will finally get player housing after years of begging, proving Blizzard still has plenty of tricks up its sleeve.

1) Diablo 2

Image courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

I’ll be honest, you could put these top three in any order, and I would probably agree with you. Blizzard’s three best games are the best in their respective genres and some of the best games of all time. Trying to rank them all is nearly impossible.

That said, for my money, Diablo 2 is the best of the bunch, especially once Blizzard launched the Lord of Destruction expansion. There’s definitely some nostalgia talking. D2 launched at a moment in time where I could dedicate dozens of hours a week to plundering my way through Sanctuary, but I’m far from the only one who ranks it this highly.

Diablo 2 set the record for fastest-selling PC game, and has only been passed by other Blizzard titles since then. There are seven classes that each have varied playstyles. You can further customize with vastly different talents. The in-depth item system essentially created modern loot systems. And each beautifully designed environment was visually distinct, with constantly changing enemy designs that kept things fresh throughout.

It’s Blizzard’s best game and stands with the best the industry has to offer. And it’s not just my thousands upon thousands of hours played talking. It’s also all the other players just like me.

