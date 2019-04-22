‘StarCraft: Soldiers #4’ Preview: A Climactic Battle Unfolds

The release of the next chapter in StarCraft’s expanded universe is quickly approaching with Dark Horse’s StarCraft: Soldiers #4 scheduled to release on April 24th. We’ve shown off Dark Horse’s series that’s backed by writers from Stranger Things and Blizzard Entertainment multiple times in the past, and Dark Horse has provided ComicBook an exclusive look at StarCraft: Soldiers #4 to show you what’s in store for the next issue.

If you’ve been following the miniseries so far, you’ll know that the story’s about to come to an end in the last issue of Soldiers. The series is being wrapped up in a big way though with a climactic fight against the Zerg forces that threaten the inhabitants of Camp Pitcairn. Lieutenant Shivani Singh, her friend Ravi Dhawan and his mercenaries, and Randolph Kelso must join forces to fend off the attack that’ll bring about the conclusion of the series.

StarCraft: Soldiers #4 is written by Blizzard Entertainment’s Andrew R. Robinson with Miguel Sepulveda serving as the artist and cover artist. The fourth issue that concludes the series is colored by Maria Santaolalla.

You’ll be able to read StarCraft: Soldiers #4 in full on April 24th, but you can catch a glimpse of what awaits in the full issue through the preview pages below.

Preparing for Battle

Out of Options

The Battle Begins

Staying to Fight

Change of Plans

Renegotiating

