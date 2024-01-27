Stardew Valley Developer Teases Major New Content Coming Soon

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has provided an update on the long-awaited and highly-anticipated Update 1.6 of the game which will come complete with "major new content." Unfortunately, it sounds like the update is still a little ways off from releasing, but ConcernedApe, via X, does confirm the update is releasing this year.

According to ConcernedApe, the update ended up being "a little larger in scope than originally planned." In what ways, ConcernedApe does not say, but it is noted that the "major new content" of the update has been added, it just now needs to go through bug-fixing and polishing phases.

"1.6 ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned," reads the tweet. "I'm done adding major new content to it now, though, and it's in a bug-fixing and polishing phase until it's ready for release. Thanks for your patience. It'll be fun to see everyone play it!"

1.6 ended up being a little larger in scope than originally planned. I'm done adding major new content to it now, though, and it's in a bug-fixing and polishing phase until it's ready for release. Thx for your patience. It'll be fun to see everyone play it! — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) January 26, 2024

When asked in the replies to the tweet above about how the size of the update compares to the size of Update 1.5, ConcernedApe notes it is hard to compare the two. "Hard to compare, because 1.5 was all about a big NEW area, whereas 1.6 is about adding more to the old stuff in the game, with a lot of little things," said the developer.

The last tidbit divulged by ConcernedApe concerns the update's release. According to the developer "it will likely come to PC first," however, they do not want a big delay between PC and other versions of the game, noting "that was a nightmare in the past." Again though, this is the limit of specifications and as you can see the door is left open for a more simultaneous release between the versions.

Stardew Valley is available via mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS Vita, and Xbox One. It is also playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but only via backward compatibility. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest Stardew Valley news, all of the latest Stardew Valley rumors, and all of the latest Stardew Valley leaks -- click here.