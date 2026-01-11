3 Relaxing Farm Sims That Are Soothing Enough for Stardew Valley Fans

Stardew Valley launched in 2016, but thanks to developer ConcernedApe’s consistent updates, it remains the gold-standard for farming sims. That doesn’t mean several other developers have tried to come for that crown, but most games just don’t hit like Stardew. A few studios have started to get close over the last few years, giving players quality options if they don’t want to dive back into Stardew for the tenth time. These games bring their own twist to the farming sim world, which means different types of players will inevitably gravitate to one or the other. That said, at least one of these farming sims should catch your eye.

Here are three great alternatives for fans of Stardew Valley.

3) Fields of Mistria

Image courtesy of NPC Studio

Technically, Fields of Mistria isn’t even out yet. The farm sim from NPC Studios launched into early access in 2024 and is set to have its full release later this year. That said, this mash-up of Stardew Valley and Sailor Moon is already chock-full of content. Players will instantly recognize the elements Mistria borrowed from Stardew: customizable characters, the ability to date and marry NPCs, and much more. However, there are a few things that keep it feeling fresh.

Obviously, the anime-inspired art style is the big differentiator. Like Stardew, NPC Studios is using pixel art, but you’ll instantly notice how much this looks like a ’90s anime. You’ll also get a few magical abilities that help you with farming and adventuring. The real draw is that Mistria has streamlined a lot of the annoyances of Stardew. For example, you don’t need to refill your watering can, and it’s much easier to know exactly what the NPCs want as you try to romance them.

Simply put, Mistria feels like the logical evolution of the Stardew formula if you wanted to make it into a ’90s anime. It is absolutely worth checking out for fans of the genre. Don’t let that early access tag scare you off.

2) Sun Haven

Sun Haven is kind of like Stardew but more. There are hundreds of NPCs to meet and 23 characters to romance. You can still raise cows and chickens, but you’ll also be able to keep werewolves, griffons, and tar slimes on your ranch. Best of all? Sun Haven supports up to eight friends in multiplayer.

It is an absolutely massive farm sim that packs so much into its relatively small package. If you love farming, there’s plenty of that, but Sun Haven really gets good when you start jumping into combat. This is closer to an RPG than Stardew. Not only do you have a robust skill tree that affects everything from farming to fighting, but you’ll come up against several tough-as-nails boss fights while adventuring.

Sun Haven has more of a combat focus than Stardew, but it’s still relatively cozy everywhere else. And with so many things to do, you’ll quickly find yourself lost within Sun Haven‘s world. Plus, developer Pixel Sprout made a Vampire Survivor-like spin-off called Sun Down if you’re into that sort of thing.

1) Roots of Pacha

Image courtesy of Soda Den

The pitch for Roots of Pacha couldn’t be simpler: Prehistoric Stardew Valley. That’s pretty much all you need to know, but I’ll spend a few more words convincing you to give this one a shot. Of the three games on this list, Pacha is the best at capturing Stardew‘s chill vibe. This is an incredibly relaxing experience that you’ll want to dive into after a hard day at work.

Because it’s set in the time of woolly mammoths, players will have to discover various farming techniques before they can create it. You’re essentially creating modern farming methods as you shape the world around you. It’s a neat idea that lets the developers throw in quite a few cheeky references and gameplay mechanics.

Pacha does have most of the things you’d expect from a Stardew-like. There are dozens of NPCs to meet (and a few to romance). You can domesticate wild animals and explore caves to find new goodies to bring back to the village. However, the operative word for Pacha is “peaceful.” You’re never forced to move at a specific pace to get things finished. Instead, Pacha lets you play at your own pace, making it a perfect follow-up to Stardew. At least until ConcernedApe drops Haunted Chocolatier.

