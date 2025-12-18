First Details for Stardew Valley 1.7 Confirmed Alongside Switch 2 Edition Update

After the big Stardew Valley 1.6 update released, developer Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape, shared he wasn’t sure if the game would get any more major updates. Instead, fans expected him to turn his attention to his next game, Haunted Chocolatier. So, it was an exciting surprise when Barone confirmed that Stardew Valley will indeed be getting a 1.7 update. Since the initial reveal during a Symphony of Seasons concert back in August, Barone has shared little more about the next Stardew Valley update. But following prompting from a fan, we now have a few confirmed details.

Recently, Stardew Valley fans have started responding to Concerned Ape’s original post about the 1.7 update, asking if he can share any more details. And in the last few days, he has been answering those questions, dropping a few key hints about what to expect from the next big influx of new Stardew Valley content.

Stardew Valley 1.7 Will Add A New Farm Type and “Lots More”

Image courtesy of concerned ape

On December 17th, Stardew Valley fan @CynderSkull25 asked if Barone would be willing to “give any hints about the newest update.” And in response, the developer dropped a few new details about what we can expect from the 1.7 update. The post notes he isn’t ready to “reveal much yet,” but does give a few hints as to the scope of what he has planned.

there will be some more character/social stuff, it's also traditional to add a new farm type. Lots more but I don't want to reveal much yet — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 17, 2025

The big takeaway here is, of course, that we’ll get yet another new farm type with the 1.7 update for Stardew Valley. This is fairly traditional for major updates to the farming sim. In the 1.6 update, we got the Meadowlands Farm, which emphasized the farming skill. Barone hasn’t shared what the new farm type will offer compared to the 8 layouts already available. But it should give players yet another excuse to start a fresh Stardew Valley save.

Barone also hints that there will be “character/social stuff.” This could mean more dialogue options and interactions with Stardew‘s iconic NPCs, or perhaps even some new characters? We didn’t get new permanent characters with 1.6, but prior updates have added more NPCs. At this point, the hint is pretty vague and could point to all kinds of content headed to the farming sim.

Image courtesy of nintendo

Alongside these first details about Stardew Valley 1.7, Barone offered another update about the game. One fan asked after the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Stardew, which was officially announced in September. At that time, Nintendo suggested the Switch 2 upgrade would arrive “fall 2025.” Given that we are pretty solidly into winter at this point, it’s understandable that fans are asking for new info.

I'll announce something very soon sorry about the long wait — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) December 17, 2025

Though Barone didn’t confirm whether we can still expect a Switch 2 upgrade this year, he did say he plans to “announce something very soon.” Hopefully, this means the upgrade will drop in time for the holidays, but it could also mean that there’s been a delay in making the Switch 2 edition of Stardew a reality. When it does arrive, the Switch 2 upgrade will be free for those who already own Stardew Valley on the original Switch.

In all, it looks like we’ll be getting an influx of new Stardew Valley content soon enough. Between the enhanced Switch 2 edition and the upcoming 1.7 update, there’s going to be plenty of reasons to spend even more time with the beloved farming sim in 2026 and beyond.

