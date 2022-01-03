Stardew Valley Creator Shares New Haunted Chocolatier Screenshots

Stardew Valley creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has rung in the new year with a couple of new images from his upcoming video game ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier, commonly referred to as simply Haunted Chocolatier. It is known that the title will be a role-playing/simulation game where players take on the role of a chocolatier living in a haunted castle, but beyond that, it’s still in early development and could evolve into just about anything given ConcernedApe’s previous title. This is what makes any screenshots interesting.

More specifically, ConcernedApe has shared two new screenshots, which you can check out embedded below. The first is of a snow-covered cliff and house of some sort while the second features a stationary bus with vegetables growing on the top of it. It’s unclear how either location might factor into the video game, but that’s part of the charm.

https://twitter.com/ConcernedApe/status/1477179573410222082

“In Stardew Valley, the focus was more humble: living off the land, growing food, and connecting to the people and nature around you,” ConcernedApe stated when the new title was first announced. “However, with my next game, I wanted to explore more fantastical possibilities… experiences that take you beyond the ordinary. That’s where magical haunted ghost chocolate comes in.”

“Chocolate represents that which is delightful,” the original announcement continued. “The haunted castle represents the allure of the unknown. The ghosts represent the imprint of the past. All of these things are important. However, don’t think for a moment that, because this game features ghosts in a haunted castle, it is an evil or negative game. On the contrary, I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital.”

ConcernedApe’s Haunted Chocolatier is set to release on PC for certain with plans to bring it to other major platforms including consoles. There is no definitive release date for the title as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

