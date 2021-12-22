Stardew Valley Update Has a Surprise New Feature

A new Stardew Valley update has been released by Concerned Ape. How big the file size of the update is, we don’t know, but we do know what the update does, courtesy of official patch notes. Most notably, the update comes with a brand new feature for those using more than one screen on PC. Meanwhile, a couple of long-overdue gameplay improvements and fixes have also released courtesy of the update.

“It’s a small patch that fixes a few bugs, adds a ‘quality of life’ feature for multi-monitor users, and addresses a few gameplay inconsistencies that have been around for a long time (i.e. the hoe dirt under mature forage crops de-spawning, and indoor grass dying in winter),” reads a blurb accompanying the patch notes.

Patch Notes:

On multi-monitor setups, the game now remembers and restores on the last used monitor.

Potential fix for a random crash that could occur at the end of the night.

Fixed a bug that prevented the various farm types’ wallpapers and floorings from applying when starting a new game.

Fixed a bug where pressing ESC to dismiss the level up screen would dismiss the menu without applying the level up, causing it to reappear every night.

Hoed dirt no longer decays under forage items on the farm. This ensures that dirt under freshly grown seasonal forage seeds can no longer disappear randomly.

Grass placed indoors no longer dies when seasons change to Winter.

Fixed being unable to harvest Tea Saplings placed on Garden Pots on Ginger Island.

Fixed an issue where the Z key would be unbindable after resetting controls to the default.

Fixed map screenshots not functioning on Linux.

Updated Steamworks.NET to 20.0.0.

Stardew Valley is available via Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, PS VIta, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.