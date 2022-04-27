New Starfield Rumor Warns Xbox Fans of Some Big Potential Issues

✖

According to a new rumor, Starfield -- the upcoming Xbox console exclusive from Bethesda Game Studios, the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- has some issues, some of which may delay the game out of its November 11, 2022 release date. The rumor comes from a verified developer over on ResetEra who claims to have worked at Bethesda Game Studios on the game. According to this developer, the game is limited by its engine. Despite these issues, the game is apparently shaping up well, or at least well enough.

More specifically, the developer claims that while shooting feels "alright," the flying is "terrible." Adding to this, the developer casts doubt about the game releasing this year, claiming the game has a ton of content, which is obviously great news for fans, but a ton of content requires lots of QA. And depending on the shape of the engine, lots of bug fixes can quickly turn into a nightmare, just as CD Projekt Red and Cyberpunk 2077.

"It was cool solid place to work, very secure. The engine is a piece of crap though, said the developer. "Todd is a charismatic guy for sure. Starfield is looking good, weekly Thursday playtest since the beginning of the year, more and more stuff coming online. Shooting feels alright, flying is terrible at the moment in my opinion just not fun to me. Lighting and stuff is looking better and better, though it's not on the level of Horizon Forbidden West or anything like that but still a good-looking game. In terms of if it will ship on time, well they will try that's for sure, they'll cut what they did to etc, they have an overabundance of content, probably too much, so that's not the issue, finding the fun and of course, bug fixing is the big thing. It's a sexy date though and you only get one of those, beta is this summer, that's when the picture will truly become clear."

As you can see, the developer also claims a beta is coming this summer, but of course, if the game winds up being delayed, this beta will likely be delayed as well.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here comes from a supposed former developer on the game. Assuming the developer did indeed work on the game it doesn't mean that any of this is truly reflective and accurate. Sometimes former developers have a bone to pick and can be biased. In other words, there's a lot to take into consideration with the quote above.

H/T, Reddit.