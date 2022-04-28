Xbox Game Pass Adds PS5 Launch Exclusive

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on both console and PC (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC) have three new games, including a PS5 launch game. The most inconsequential of these games is Unsouled. The middle of the trio in terms of consequence is probably the PS5 launch game because the third game is NBA 2K22, one of last year's best-selling games. This is the first time it's been made available for "free." If the PS5 launch game was Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales or Demon's Souls, there may be a case for it being more consequential, but it's neither of these games, it's Bugsnax.

Developed and published by Young Horses, Bugsnax is an adventure game that debuted on November 12 via the PC, PS4, and PS5. And now it's available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. On Switch, PS4, and PS5, you have no other option but to buy the game if you want to play it. On Xbox consoles and PC, you can play it via Xbox Game Pass.

At release, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 72 to 79, depending on the platform. How the game sold, we don't know, but it's quite possible it didn't sell very well considering it was free via PlayStation Plus at release. This offer has since expired though.

"Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax," reads an official blurb about the game. "Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone... and hungry! It's up to you to solve the mysteries of Snaktooth Island: What happened to Lizbert? What are Bugsnax and where do they come from? But most of all, why do they taste SO GOOD?"

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC for $10 and $15, respectively. For more coverage on not just Xbox Game Pass, but all things Xbox -- including not just the latest Xbox news, but the latest Xbox rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.