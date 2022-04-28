Microsoft's Purchase of Activision Blizzard Is Officially One Step Closer to Reality

✖

It seems that Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is one step closer to becoming a done deal as a pivotal step has been completed. Microsoft announced its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard for just shy of $70 billion earlier this year. The news was immediately a historic move for the gaming industry, as it would be the biggest gaming deal to date and would result in Microsoft taking ownership of some of the biggest entertainment franchises known to man. With that said, the size of the deal has resulted in some pushback from politicians, gamers, and investors. Nonetheless, the deal has made tremendous progress as of today.

Earlier today, Activision confirmed that its shareholders approved the deal. The publisher confirmed that 98% of shares voted in favor of the acquisition, despite pressure from investors for shareholders to vote against the deal. Activision also reiterated that the deal is expected to close by June 30th, 2023 if everything is approved. As of right now, Activision is proceeding with its business as normal. Today, developer Infinity Ward released the first teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is expected to be one of the biggest games of 2022. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick offered a statement on today's news.

"Today's overwhelmingly supportive vote by our stockholders confirms our shared belief that, combined with Microsoft, we will be even better positioned to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and to continue our focus on becoming an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful, and inclusive workplace," said Kotick.

The deal must now be approved by regulators like the FTC where the deal will likely face intense scrutiny. As it stands, it seems like there's a lot of backing behind the deal, but it still has a ways to go before it can be considered a guarantee. Only time will tell if it will pull through, but Activision's shareholders seem to have a positive outlook on it.

