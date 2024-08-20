Starfield: Shattered Space DLC Gets Release Date, New Vehicle Update Out Today

Bethesda has announced the launch date for Shattered Space, the first major expansion for Starfield. Earlier this summer, Bethesda revealed that Shattered Space would be coming to Starfield at an undetermined date this fall. Since then, fans have continued to where the DLC’s launch would arrive in this window. Now, we have our answer, and it’s only a little more than a month away.

Revealed in a new trailer that debuted at Gamescom, Starfield: Shattered Space was announced to be releasing on September 30th. This expansion will be going live simultaneously across Xbox and PC platforms and will also be available via Xbox Game Pass. As for what the DLC will have in store, it’s set to take players to a new area of space and tell a story centered around the Great Serpent and its followers.

In the immediate future, though, Starfield will be getting a new update later today that will bring the REV-8 vehicle to the game. Land vehicles have been one of the biggest requests that players have had for Starfield since its launch nearly a year ago. Now, that feature will finally be coming to Xbox and PC today alongside a handful of other changes.

To get a full look at everything that this new update for Starfield does, you can check out the full patch notes attached below.

Starfield August Update Patch Notes

Features

Added the new Rev-8 Vehicle which can be purchased from the ship technician

Added Xbox Series S performance options

General

General performance and stability improvements

Creations UI fixes and improvements

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that could prevent fully scanning the planet Beta Marae I

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with Legendary weapons that could cause the Well Fed and Hydrated effects to refresh

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue with switching weapons that could cause the “You are now Hydrated” notification to appear frequently

Gameplay Options: Addressed an issue that could cause Sustenance effects to stop working in NG+ variants

Fixed an issue with reloading the Novastrike sniper rifle

Resolved an issue that caused other characters to hold the Novastrike rifle incorrectly

Fixed a visual issue with the Magshot reload animation in zero-g

Extreme Temperature Entry Spacesuit can now be put on displays

Addressed an issue that could cause multiple items to spawn on display stands

The Rattler displayed on the Trackers Alliance headquarters wall can now be interacted with

Gravity Well no longer pulls NPCs into the ships in the Chop Shop

Adjusted map location markers in cities to improve fast travelling

The apartment in The Well in New Atlantis now has a map marker

The marker for Shepherd’s General Store in Akila should display properly

Fixed an issue that caused the Rapid Legendary effect to not properly apply to melee weapons

Addressed an issue that could cause Lyle Brewer to become hostile to the player as a follower

Updated the status text for the Shielded Grip and Large Shielded Grip mods for the Plasma Cutter

Adjusted the balance on Mysterious Tracker’s Voice audio

Resolved an issue that could cause unexpected noises upon entering the Lodge for NG+ variants

Ships

Fixed an issue that could cause Ship docking bridges to remain extended

Addressed an issue with modifying a landed non-home ship that could cause a duplicate ship model to appear on the landing pad

Shipbuilder: Ship module variants and flip versions will now correctly revert to the original when pressing the Cancel button

Ship Decoration: Addressed an issue with the Ecliptic Claymore that could allow objects to be placed outside of the ship

Graphics

Fixed an issue that would cause the Frame generation setting to be turned off when DLSS was selected for Upscaling (PC)

Fixed lighting for ship and station interiors in photo mode

Improved quality of reflections in shallow puddles

Addressed an issue with upscaling that could cause visual artifacts on planets when viewed from space

Helmets will now toggle correctly for companions who are downed in photo mode

UI

Addressed an issue with the Ship and Inventory menus on 21:9 resolutions

Fixed an issue with how large Carry Capacity is displayed in the inventory with large font enabled

Addressed an issue with how The Cue Ball and Ping Pong Ball display in the inventory menu

Outposts