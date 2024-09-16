Starfield's Shattered Space DLC Gets Most Extensive Breakdown Yet From Bethesda

Bethesda has provided its best look yet at Shattered Space, which is the first major expansion for Starfield releasing later this month. Since its reveal earlier in 2024, Starfield players have continued to ask more about what exactly will be featured in Shattered Space. While Bethesda has provided an outline of the story that will be told in the DLC, it hasn't touched much on what new gameplay mechanics and features will be included. Now, some of these questions have finally been answered in a major way.

As of this morning, Bethesda has released a "Deep Dive" video for Starfield: Shattered Space that clocks in at over nine minutes. The video doesn't only feature new footage from Shattered Space itself, but also multiple members of the Starfield development team explaining their thought processes behind the DLC. Much of this Deep Dive centers around highlighting the new planet on which Shattered Space predominantly takes place. Compared to other planets in Starfield, those at Bethesda have said that this new area was hand-crafted rather than randomly generated.

You can check out the full video for yourself right here:

"Shattered Space is a new story expansion for Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' epic role-playing game and first new universe in more than twenty-five years," says the DLC's official description. "A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va'Ruun's hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure. When a distress signal from a derelict starstation sparks a journey to Va'Ruun'kai, the veil of secrecy surrounding the worshippers of a deity known as 'The Great Serpent' is finally lifted. Immerse yourself in the dark and complex world of House Va'Ruun, as you navigate a tense political landscape, uncover the history of the Va'Ruun people and help decide the fate of the faction in the wake of a cataclysmic event."

Starfield: Shattered Space is set to release at the end of this month on September 30th for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. The expansion will retail for $29.99 on its own but will also be available on day one for those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.