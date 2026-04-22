New GTA 6 Report Shares Encouraging News About Release Date

A new report tied to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 has shared encouraging news about the game’s release date. While GTA 6 was originally slated to launch in 2025, Rockstar Games had to delay the project on two different occasions, which has resulted in its current November 2026 launch date. Despite this date still holding firm, many fans remain nervous that this release date could also change, resulting in GTA 6 slipping into 2027. Fortunately, if a new report is accurate, it doesn’t sound like this will be the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking on the latest episode of the GTA 6 O’clock podcasts, hosts James Jarvis and Dan Dawkins said that they’re now incredibly confident that GTA 6’s current release date will be its final one. This belief was backed up by what the pair had heard about the project behind the scenes. And while neither would commit to GTA 6 being a 100% guarantee to launch this year, they also are no longer fearing another delay from Rockstar.

If this November release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 is essentially locked at this point, it means that we’ll start seeing a whole lot more of the game in the near future. Those in charge at Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, said previously that marketing for GTA 6 would begin at an unspecified time this summer. With summer right around the corner, we could start to see more of GTA 6 in mere weeks.

Whenever Rockstar chooses to break this ongoing silence surrounding GTA 6, we’ll almost certainly get a look at the title’s gameplay. While previous trailers for GTA 6 showed off quite a bit, actual gameplay footage has yet to be provided by Rockstar. This remains the biggest thing that eager fans of Grand Theft Auto want to see at this point, and it will likely become the main thing that Rockstar will choose to show off leading up to launch.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release later this year on November 19th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A version of the game for PC hasn’t been announced by Rockstar just yet, but it’s presumed to release at some point in the months or years after the console editions.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!