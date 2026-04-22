The Most Unlikely Sega Genesis Game Is Making a Comeback

Different remakes and remasters have been centered around classic titles, but some nostalgic adventures from the Sega Genesis console era have been excluded from this trend. Thankfully, one Sega Gensis series is coming back in a big way, re-introducing audiences to an often underrated collection of games. Although very straightforward experiences, the returning status of this series could imply something new is coming soon.

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Plenty of Sega Genesis games have been experiencing revivals over the last few years, with some being brought back to modern consoles for players new and old to enjoy. New sequels to Sega Genesis classics are being announced too, likely as a result of their older titles being brought back. Considering how many exclusives the Sega Genesis had, this trend is largely a positive one for those well-versed in gaming history.

Ecco The Dolphin Is Getting A New Collection With Several Games From The Past

The Ecco the Dolphin series is the subject of the latest Sega Genesis comeback, with a new complete collection including several past games featuring the friendly porpoise. Developer A&R Atelier have stated that Ecco the Dolphin: Complete would be a remaster of past games, created by many original creators of the 16-bit game that many describe as an underrated gem on the Sega Genesis.

This collection will have both Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco: The Tides of Time, two Sega Genesis originals that never released on consoles outside of the Sega atmosphere. Bringing these games together for a single experience finally gives some audiences a chance to try either game, and new players an opportunity to be introduced to the world of the Ecco titles. While the third game in the series, Ecoo: Defender of the Future and the spin-off Ecco Jr. don’t seem to be included, that could change with more information about the collection.

As far as video game mascots are concerned, Ecco is mainly forgotten due to how exclusive their games were on the Genesis. Although multiple projects from original creators have tried to bring back the character to modern day consoles, different Kickstarter titles and spiritual successors haven’t been nearly as well-received. As a result, this collection is perhaps the best direction for the series, hopefully reviving it for many players who enjoyed it on the Genesis.

Continued Efforts To Bring Back Ecco The Dolphin May Lead To Something More In The Near Future

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The complete Ecco the Dolphin collection is set to include multiple new support systems, including achievements, leaderboards, and other content tied to speedruns of the game. Players also have the option to create custom courses, going through levels of the first two games in any order they please. According to an interview with Polygon, the original Ecco the Dolphin developers describe this feature as a way for players to “chart their own path through any combination of levels from any game in the franchise and share them with the community.”

This collection coincides with the announcements last year around a new title in the Ecco the Dolphin series. A former Xbox website post saw Ecco creator Ed Annunziata tease future plans for a brand-new entry to the franchise, which will likely be supported more if this collection does well. Promises of contemporary gameplay systems surrounding a new game are exciting, but any information regarding a fabled third game is still speculative at best.

The remasters within this upcoming collection don’t have an expected release window yet, but these new conversations with creators should have fans hopeful for more news in 2026. Although teased before, the definitive confirmation of Ecco the Dolphin: Complete is great for Sega Genesis fans who remember the charm that older game had during an era that would define home console gaming for many years.

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