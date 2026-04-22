Tekken 8 Players in Shock Following New Rumor

Tekken 8 players have been left baffled by a new rumor that has appeared online. Despite launching back in 2024, support for Tekken 8 is still going strong, as the fighting game is in the midst of its Season 3 content. This new Season hasn’t gone over all that well with players up until this point, but that hasn’t prevented many from looking further down the road and continuing to make requests of what they want to see next. Unfortunately, it sounds like one of the most frequently requested guest fighters that many have wanted to see appear in Tekken 8 might be going to a competing game instead.

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As of this week, a new rumor has hit the internet and has claimed that Tifa Lockhart, the beloved character from Final Fantasy VII, is set to come to Street Fighter 6 as a DLC fighter in the future. The info comes by way of a reputable source who previously leaked new additions to the roster of Street Fighter 6. If this latest rumors is true, Tifa would be added to SF6 at some point in Year 4, which is poised to kick off at some point this summer.

While the addition of Tifa to Street Fighter 6 is quite exciting for those who play Capcom’s fighting game, Tekken 8 players have instead been left demoralized. The reason for this is because Tifa has arguably been the most requested guest fighter that Tekken players have wanted to see added to the roster. Her addition to Tekken 8 seems like a plausible one, too, given that Final Fantasy characters Clive Rosfield and Noctis Lucis Caelum have appeared in Tekken 8 and Tekken 7, respectively. Despite this history of Square Enix working with Bandai Namco to lend its characters to Tekken, it now sounds as though it will be collaborating with Capcom on Street Fighter 6.

“Tifa was the one character people asked for,” said user fijitotalbody on Reddit. “Now it might not happen at all.”

“Tekken getting Tifa right when Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 releases would have been perfect, now it’s Street Fighter that gets to probably do that,” added user koteshima2nd. “Why the f*** did we get Clive?”

Obviously, it’s worth stressing that Tifa hasn’t been guaranteed to appear in Street Fighter 6 just yet, so this reaction from Tekken fans could be for nothing. In addition, even if Tifa were to join SF6, there’s no reason that she also couldn’t come to Tekken 8 as well. After all, some guest fighters have appeared across multiple fighting games in the past.

In the near term, Tekken 8 is poised to add Kunimitsu, Bob, and Roger Jr. as part of Season 3. A fourth mystery character will also be added to the game later this year, although their identity has yet to be disclosed.

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