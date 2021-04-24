Starfield Copyright Points to Possible Release Date

✖

If you have been hoping that Bethesda Game Studios' next game in Starfield would end up releasing at some point in 2021, it looks like you have a new reason to still have hope. Although not an official confirmation by any means, a new development from Bethesda's end tells us that at the very least, something related to the highly-anticipated space-faring game should come about before the year is through.

Noticed by video game YouTuber and podcaster MrMattyPlays, it looks as though Bethesda has recently filed a new copyright for Starfield that is dated to 2021. While this might not mean a lot on its own, copyrights like this typically aren't filed until closer to a game's launch. In a subsequent message from one @klobrille on Twitter (which was assigned to Richard Hoeg), it was noted that copyright notices of this type usually come about "when the work is made available to the public without restriction." With that in mind, it seems like something would have to transpire with Starfield in 2021 for this to be true.

I guess it means *something* will happen with Starfield publicly this year? "The general rule is that the year in a copyright notice is the year of first publication of the work. First publication is when the work is made available to the public without restriction." cc @HoegLaw https://t.co/MRShjRmqQI — Klobrille (@klobrille) April 23, 2021

The obvious thing to take away from this is that Starfield could absolutely be releasing in 2021. And if that were to happen, it wouldn't be the first time that we've heard murmurs about such a development. That being said, we're also living in a time where game development has become drastically more complicated due to the ongoing pandemic. So even if Bethesda intends to release Starfield in 2021, those plans could come crashing down quickly as the year progresses.

Still, the fact that a 2021 date has been now attached to the Starfield copyright means that we should definitely have more hope as the year advances. And if nothing else, perhaps this means we'll finally get confirmation within the next few months on which platforms the game will be coming to. For now, all we know for certain is that Starfield will absolutely release on Xbox and PC -- PlayStation consoles are still a lingering question.

So what does this new Starfield development tell you? Do you think the long-awaited RPG will actually release this year? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.