Starfield Reveals Gameplay First Look for Shattered Space

Starfield: Shattered Space was revealed earlier this year and director Todd Howard told fans it was coming this fall. However, we didn't get much in the way of gameplay, which was slightly disappointing. However, that all changed during Xbox's Summer Showcase event. Not only did the Starfield team show up on the digital stage to reveal a chunky three-minute trailer for Shattered Space, but we also learned that new content is dropping in the space game later today. Unfortunately, the one thing we didn't get was a firm release date for the upcoming DLC, but that should be coming relatively soon.

Starfield: Shattered Space Gameplay Trailer

While the new trailer for Shattered Space didn't speak to many specifics about what's coming later this year, we did get a look at several new environments we'll explore later this year. One of the locations the team focused on features a derelict space station full of dead bodies and floating debris. However, there are also a few scenes that seem to feature other-worldly areas, likely hinting at more happening here than first meets the eye.

That's backed up later in the trailer when spider-like aliens start to attack the player. We also see what looks like a few mech-like robots toward the end of the trailer. It's not clear if you'll be able to pilot these somehow, but it is obvious that Shattered Space will be a strange experience that Starfield players will love diving into. Fortunately, players don't have to wait to jump into new content because the team is dropping new stuff into the game tonight.

Starfield Trackers Alliance

As part of the look at Starfield: Shattered Space, Bethesda announced a surprise content drop for later tonight. This release focuses on the Trackers Alliance and brings several new things for players to dive into. That means new locations to explore, gear to earn, and bounties to claim. It should be more than enough content to tide players over until Shattered Space is out in the wild.

Starfield is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC. The Shattered Space DLC doesn't have a release date yet, but we know it's launching next year. Hopefully, Bethesda and Microsoft give us that firm release date in the next few weeks, so players can start planning their "sick" days.