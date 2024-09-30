Starfield: Shattered Space Update Goes Live With Patch Notes

Bethesda has released a massive new update today for Starfield to coincide with the release of Shattered Space, which is the game's first expansion. While Shattered Space is a paid expansion that will set users back $30 to purchase, it's being added to Starfield alongside a larger patch that will be available to all players. Fortunately, whether or not you pick up Shattered Space or not, Bethesda has outlined every change that is now taking hold in its latest open-world game.

Available to download now across Xbox and PC, Starfield update version 1.14.70 is one of the most extensive patches that the game has seen in 2024. Outside of making all of the new Shattered Space content available to access, Bethesda has also tweaked a number of quests that have been giving players issues. Other alterations include new fixes to the REV-8 land vehicle which was added last month and additional overhauls related to the ship building system. All of these adjustments have come about in tandem with a slew of resolutions aimed at Starfield's UI and audio.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new update to Starfield attached down below.

Starfield Update 1.14.70 Patch Notes

Features

Creation Kit: The automated process used to create models for Distant LOD is now available

General

General performance and stability improvements

Resolved an issue that limited the number of loaded creations to 255

Lighting changes and enhancements have been made throughout the game

Made several visual improvements and bug fixes for weapon models

Improved player headtracking when exiting dialogue

The player's camera should no longer be jostled when jumping

Gameplay

The Annihilator Particle Beam damage-over-time effect no longer affects Companions

Robots and Turrets will now take damage from EM weapons

Crafting: Addressed an issue with The Boom Pop! Dynamite recipe

Elite Crew: Autumn Macmillan no longer repeats herself when asking about her sister

Addressed an issue with Crowd behavior near The Well elevator in the New Atlantis Spaceport when combat is initiated

Quests

Brownout: Addressed an issue with progression after speaking with Joyce Osaka in New Homestead

Due In Full: Addressed a rare issue with The Delinquent Space Ship appearing

Eye Witness: Player can no longer enter the destroyed ship on the spaceport landing pad

Hostile Intelligence: Addressed an issue that could cause the door to the Security Office to be inaccessible if they fast travel away and wait during this quest objective

In Memoriam: Addressed an issue that could prevent progression during the "Speak with Sarah" objective that takes place near the waterfall

In Memoriam: Fixed an issue that could prevent the objective "Proceed to Cassiopeia I" from completing if the planet had been visited previously

Leader of the Pack: Addressed an issue that could prevent the Ashta Alpha from being aggressive

Legacy's End: Addressed an issue that could prevent interaction with Delgado if siding with SysDef

Legacy's End: Released Crimson Fleet prisoners will no longer target Ikande after obtaining weapons

Managing Assets: Addressed a rare issue that could prevent Tomo from appearing at Paradiso

One Giant Leap: Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect music to play during the Unity Scene

One Giant Leap: Addressed an issue with Audio that could occur during the credits

One Small Step: Resolved a rare camera issue that could occur if the first Crimson Fleet ship in the tutorial is boarded

Revelation: Addressed an issue with Quest Target consistency in the final encounter

Rook Meets King: Dmitri Moldavski will now respond as intended if Austin Rake is killed during the encounter

Rook Meets King: Addressed an issue where one of the Ragana crew was using the incorrect weapon animations

Rough Landings: Fixed a rare issue with Milena Axelrod's ship to appearing

The Best There Is: Addressed an issue that could prevent Huan from moving to the Jade Swan after the first meeting

The Best There Is: The Jade Swan is now accessible if the player still has the "Search and Seizure" quest active

The Best There Is: Addressed an issue that could make the UC Vigilance difficult to locate because it was very far away

The Showdown: Resolved an issue that could cause the door to the Strikers Hangout to remain locked

Locations

Akila: Updated some textures in the Slums

Akila: Resolved a collision issue with bunk beds

Deserted Biotics Lab: Fixed missing panels on the exterior floor

Lair of the Mantis: Resolved a minor texture issue that could appear on some panels

Londinion Steam Tunnels: Fixed collision in an area that could allow players to get out of bounds

Maheo I: Closed an open gap on the roof of Sonny Di Falco's Mansion

Neon: Nyx's Apartment: Fixed an issue with collision in the area

Neon: Addressed a collision issue with grated panels in Ebbside

New Atlantis: Addressed small areas where water in the lake North of New Atlantis could appear to intersect terrain

Stroud-Eklund Staryard: Addressed collision in an area

The Clinic: Addressed a visual issue that could appear in Dr. Cassidy's office

The Red Mile: Addressed a collision issue under the platforms in the final area

Ships

Ship Builder: A new option has been added to the game settings to allow for toggling Flip Merge behavior use

Ship Builder: Fixed an audio issue that could occur when deleting a hab

Ship Builder: Fixed a crash that could occur when modifying a ship that contained a live mine

Addressed an issue that could allow non-sellable ships to be sold to vendors

Vehicle

Addressed an issue with Set Active in the Vehicle menu when using a gamepad

Fixed an issue with the position of Wheel VFX

Addressed an issue with opening the Favorites menu while entering the vehicle

Name plates and health bars will now display consistently while in a vehicle

Settings for look sensitivity will now affect the vehicle camera

Kaiser and Vasco will no longer both sit in the Rev-8 when following the player

The vehicle icon will no longer display in interior maps

The vehicle lights will no longer be automatically on when loading a save

The fast travel distance for the vehicle is now in-line with other POIs and landed ships

UI

Xbox Display Settings: Resolved an issue where setting the frame rate target to 60 would automatically revert the priority back to performance

Removed a debug string that would display when uploading saves on Xbox to Customer Service

Updated the Skills menu to resolve an issue in Large Font Mode for certain languages

Resources with long names are now truncated for Large Font Mode when scanning

Resolved an issue with Large Font Mode in the Barter Menu when selling higher quantities of items

Temporary text will no longer display if you quickly select the "Continue" option from the Main Menu

Ship registration costs will now display the accurate amount both on vendors and the hangar menu

Addressed Mass display when selling items from ship cargo

Skill Challenge pop-ups will now have truncated text instead of shrunken text where applicable

Resolved an issue with gravity wells appearing on the Missions Menu when opening it from the Starmap

Location names and quest objectives will now truncate properly on the planet map

Creations store title displays fully in all languages

A message prompt will appear when trying to load a save where a Creation is unavailable on the current platform

Weapons will default to their original skin in menus if a weapon skin creation is disabled

Addressed an issue with sorting for Best Results in Creations menu

Addressed an incorrect notification of insufficient credits when an exceptionally large number of credits are available

Ammo counts should now display correctly for values over 100,000

The damage popup can now display numbers larger than 4 digits

Addressed an issue caused by aiming down sights while pickpocketing a character

Crew menu will now correctly display when someone is assigned to the player's home

The repair button is no longer visible in the hangar inspect menu

Resolved an issue with waiting that could briefly cause unintended text to appear

Healing items now preview the amount of health restored

Storage containers will now have their weight updated when all items are cleared from them

The ship marker in the scanner will display at the correct location when docked at a space station

Crafting completion confirmation prompt will now be spaced correctly for longer titles

Tunneling creatures will no longer show their nameplates or quest targets when tunneling

Scanner Anomalies can now be a landing target while piloting a ship in orbit

Audio