State of Decay 2 Enters Technical Beta, How to Sign Up

State of Decay 2 launches this month and to prepare, the developers have officially commenced their technical beta to make sure the zombie survival title is up to par before its full release. Undead Labs, the team behind the new game, took to social media to clue interested players in on how they can sign up and get their hands on the new experience before it releases on May 22nd.

Survivors! Sign ups for our soon to be released, limited user technical beta for State Of Decay 2 is now live! If you would like a chance to help us test State of Decay 2, and participate in the technical beta follow the link below and sign up today.https://t.co/ckiCisIxm3 — State Of Decay 2 (@StateOfDecay) May 1, 2018

State of Decay 2 will be arriving on Xbox One and Windows 10 on May 22nd of this year! For more about the game:

“Small-Town America, one year from today. The dead have risen, and civilization has fallen. Even the military couldn’t stop the zombies, and now humanity stands on the brink of extinction. It’s up to you to gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive.

In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?”