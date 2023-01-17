Steam Deck Confirms Support of Another Big 2023 Release

Last week, it was confirmed that arguably the biggest release of 2023 -- Hogwarts Legacy -- was confirmed for Steam Deck. A week later, another big 2023 release has been confirmed for the handheld Valve machine. As you may know, the Steam Deck plays lots of games, but not every game is supported fully by the machine. This won't be a problem when Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja release their new game though. On March 3, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set to release worldwide and when it does it will support the Steam Deck.

Announced back in June of last year, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is from Team Ninja, a developer that until the Nioh games was best known for the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series. They are one of the best developers in Japan, and their new game looks poised to be another big success. How it will run on the Steam Deck though, remains to be seen. Previews have gone hands-on with the game, and have been able to play it via Steam Deck, but only an unfinished version of the game.

"From Masaaki Yamagiwa, the producer of Bloodborne, and Fumihiko Yasuda, the producer of Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within."

