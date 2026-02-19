2024 PC Game Now 100% Free for Everyone on Steam

A PC game released in 2024 is currently, and for a limited time, 100% free on Steam. And according to user reviews, this new free Steam game is pretty good. To date, it has attracted over 100 user reviews, an appreciable amount, with a 92% approval rating. This gives the PC game a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on the Valve platform. Meanwhile, the free PC game is also listed as “Playable” on Steam Deck.

Back on October 24, 2024, right before Halloween that year, independent developer Sine Coda released Paragnosia, a horror game where you are locked in your surveillance room and must navigate the cameras around your home to find and take pictures of paranormal anomalies in the name of exorcising them. It’s not the biggest game or the fanciest; it’s a smaller release, as evidenced by its $3.99 price tag, but as noted, it’s apparently worth checking out.

Free Ahead of Sequel

This is actually the second release from developer Sine Coda, who also put out PathBlasters the same year, earlier in said year. Oddly enough, despite releasing two game sin 2024, it has not released a new game since. However, it is working on a follow-up to Paragnosia, called Paragnosia: Museum, which got a free demo last year and is listed as “coming soon.” To this end, the first game being made free is no doubt meant to serve as a promotion for its sequel.

“Incredible Horror Game”

As noted, this new free Steam game has a high user review score, and this score should actually be higher, because most of the negative reviews that exist solely take issue with the fact that three single AI images appear in the game, in the background. For some, this is a dealbreaker, but it’s not actually reflective of the game’s quality.

“This is one of my favorite indie games out there because it’s so simple, but it still provides hours of fun,” reads one of the game’s top user reviews on Steam. “I like that the jump scares don’t have to be actually scary once you play the game a few times, and it honestly keeps itself interesting.”

Another user review adds: “A brilliant and incredible horror game… The concept is simple and yet so efficient, the variety of the anomalies is incredibly diverse, and the music and sound design really help to feel tense all the way. A must for horror lovers!”

What the user reviews for the game do not make clear is how long the game is. Most user reviews are in the teens, though. There are a couple with far more than this, which may indicate a decent level of replayability. That said, if you don’t like anomaly-type games, and especially if you are not a big fan of horror, this new free download is unlikely to change that, but it costs you nothing to test this theory out. And if it ends up not tickling your fancy, the good news is it’s not the only new free Steam game.

