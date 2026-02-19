Epic Games Store New Free Games Include Huge MMO

Epic Games Store has two new free PC games this week, available between February 19 and February 26. One of these two new free games is actually a 2025 release, so fairly new. That said, when it was released last year, it flew under the radar of most, but this is not because of a lack of quality, as its impressive user review score demonstrates. The other new free Epic Games Store game is for MMO fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, for the next week, PC users with an Epic Games Store account can claim, download, and perpetually keep the following two PC games while paying nothing: Stalcraft X: Starter Edition and Return to Ash. The former is the aforementioned MMO, while the latter is the aforementioned 2025 release. As you may know, Stalcraft X is a free-to-play game, but this Starter Edition comes with extra in-game content that would otherwise be locked behind a separate purchase, so that’s where its value comes into play.

Stalcraft X: Starter Edition

Play video

Released in 2022 by EXBO, Stalcraft X is an online open-world MMO FPS with both RPG and survival-horror elements. The game is pitched by its developer as “the largest open-world online game in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.” In it, you can go alone or play with friends, but no matter what, you will be navigating a dangerous, mutated world in the name of artefact hunting or hunting other players with artefacts.

Stalcraft X does not have any Metacritic data to provide insight into its quality, but the PC version does have user reviews on Steam. On Steam, it’s pretty popular, as evidenced by having over 15,000 user reviews. However, across this large number of reviews, it only has a 68% apporval rate, which isn’t great.

Return to Ash

Play video

Return to Ash was released in 2025 by developer Serenity Forge. In contrast to the other free Epic Games Store game this week, the adventure game has a 96% approval rating on Steam, but across a far more humble number of reviews, or, more specifically, 95 user reviews.

The new free PC game is pitched as a narrative-driven visual novel that focuses on emotional storytelling, as well as relationship building. Meanwhile, your decisions over the course of the game will determine protagonist Ashleigh’s journey and how her story ends. Similar to Stalcraft X, this freebie is cheapened a little bit. It is not free-to-play normally, but it is normally only $6, so there isn’t a lot of savings with this giveaway either.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.