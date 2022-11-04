Steam Makes Best-Selling Game 100% Free to Own

Steam has made a very popular game 100 percent free to own, but you need to redeem the offer within a certain amount of time. Between now and November, all Steam users can claim, download, play, and keep Fatshark's 2018 first-person co-op melee action game, Warhammer: Verminitide 2, which has sold several million copies to date, aka you may already own it. If you don't though, now is your opportunity to do so, and save $30 in the process.

On Steam, the game boats a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 83 percent of over 91,000 User Reviews rating the game positively. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the game sits at a very solid rating of 82. In the year it was released, it was nominated for a few awards at a few different award shows, but didn't win any.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a 4-player co-op action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world," reads an official blurb about the game straight from its Steam page. "Sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is the latest installment in a franchise best known for its intense and bloody first-person melee combat. Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat than before – the combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so too will the Empire."

Why the game has been made free, we don't know, but, interestingly, the Steam page notes the offer is available "while supplies last." It's unclear if this is an automated banner or if this deal is only available through a certain number of copies. Whatever the case, right now, as in the moment of publishing, it's free.

