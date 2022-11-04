Nintendo Switch Players Can Say Fewer Curse Words Now

A recent Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED update -- dubbed Update 15.0.1 -- has added more words and phrases to the list of words and phrases that can't be said on the platform. This time around its Japanese gamers who now find themselves with a smaller vocabulary going forward.

As always, Nintendo doesn't highlight any of this in the official patch notes for the update, leaving dataminers to dig through the files and see the changes made to the naughty words list. In this case, the responsibility has fallen to prominent dataminer OatmealDome.

Taking to Twitter, the dataminer revealed that the bad words list in Japanese was updated to add various phrases such as telling someone to "disappear" or "get lost" (キエロ、キエテ、キエウセロ). OatmealDome also highlights the addition of "shut up" in katakana (ダマレ).

"The bad words list was updated in Japanese to add various phrases telling someone to 'disappear' or 'get lost' (キエロ、キエテ、キエウセロ)." says the dataminer on Twitter. "A rude phrase telling someone to 'shut up' in katakana (ダマレ) was also added to the Japanese bad words list."

Of course, if any more information about the bad words list as it pertains to this update surfaces, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. As for Nintendo, it continues to not acknowledge the existence of the list, which may seem strange but PlayStation, Xbox, and other platforms do the same thing as well. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt as it's not from an official source.

