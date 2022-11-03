Epic Games Store's First Free Games of November Are Now Available

Epic Games Store's first free for November are now available to download free of charge for one week. Between right now and next Thursday, all Epic Games Store users on PC can download two games for free. One of these two games is an action-adventure puzzle game while the other is a first-person shooter. And according to Metacritic, both games are pretty solid.

The first of the two games is Filament, which was released in 2020 by developer Beard Envy and publisher Kasedo Games. Upon release, the puzzle game garnered an 82 on Metacritic. The second game, the shooter, is Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, a much more popular game with a similar Metacritic score of 81. It was released in 2017 via developer Antimatter Games and publisher Tripwire Interactive.

Below, you can check out trailers for each game as well as read more about each game, courtesy of official product descriptions of each:

Filament: "The truth is out there. Somewhere. Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation's flagship research vessels, and try to wrestle control back from a mysterious complication which left the ship locked down and the crew missing. With only the help of Juniper, the ships stricken pilot, face fiendishly difficult puzzles that will push you to the limit in a bid to uncover what happened to the crew and why they disappeared. A single-player game with complex, yet ultra-addictive puzzles, challenge yourself to board the Alabaster, then challenge yourself to leave."

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam: "Rising Storm 2: Vietnam is the next in the series that has twice been PC Gamer's 'Multiplayer Game of the Year', bringing the franchise into the era of automatic rifles, man-portable grenade launchers and more modern weapons systems. Still with the authentic look and feel and realistic weapon handling that the series is known for."

It's important to note that once claimed, the game is yours to keep forever. And all you need to claim the free games is an account, which costs nothing but the couple minutes it takes to make said account.