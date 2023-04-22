Steam's New Best-Selling Game Isn't Even Out Yet

The best-selling game on Steam right now isn't even available to currently play because it's not even out yet. Atop Steam's "Top Sellers" chart right now is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but this is a free-to-play game so it doesn't really count. What also doesn't count is what is sitting in the number two slot, the Steam Deck. This is obviously not a game. What does count is what's in the number three slot: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which looks poised to likely be the second biggest launch so far this year, behind only Hogwarts Legacy. The Harry Potter game also topped the Steam Top Sellers chart before its release.

How does a game not even out yet top the Steam Top Sellers chart? Pre-order. Lots and lots of pre-orders. The first game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, was very popular and earned glowing reviews. Combine this with positive preview coverage and hype-inducing trailers, and you get lots of pre-orders for its sequel.

While this is an impressive achievement and a signal the game is going to sell very well, it's worth noting that there isn't much competition at the moment. The two premium games behind it currently are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Sea of Thieves. Both are older and not exactly the stiffest competition in 2023. In fact, they are both only this high because both are on sale, though Modern Warfare 2 is usually amongst the top games regardless of any sale.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release worldwide on April 28 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, it will cost a premiu, $69.99. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official description of it.

"The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person, galaxy-spanning, action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games," reads said description. "This narratively driven, single-player title picks up 5 years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy's darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?"