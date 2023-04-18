Surprise Steam Deal Gives You Two Games for Free

A highly rated Steam game with Steam Deck compatibility is completely, 100% free to download between now and April 25. And if you redeem this free download within a certain amount of time, you will get its follow-up, a remaster which is out today, for free as well. The game in question is called Desktop Dungeons, which normally costs $14.99 and has been on Steam since 2013. And according to Steam user reviews, the game from QCF Design is quite good.

At the moment of writing this, 1,412 Steam users have reviewed the game since its release. 89 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam user review rating. In fact, this is only six points short of 95 percent positive reviews, which is needed to earn the "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. In other words, the game is apparently quite good.

"Each step into the unknown heals you and reveals new obstacles as you guide fresh heros to glorious retirement or ignominious death," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Master tactical spells, appease ancient gods and get rich through taxidermy in this award-winning quick-play puzzle-roguelike."

As noted, if you own Desktop Dungeons -- whether via purchase or this free download -- when its follow-up comes out later today, Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, you will receive it for free. If you miss out on this opportunity, you will still have the first game for free, but you will ned to fork over $14.99 for the remaster. At the moment of writing this, the game "approximately" unlocks in two hours, so you will need to act fast to not miss out on this deal.

"Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is a modern remastering of the award-winning, bite-sized, tactical dungeon crawler," reads an official blurb about the follow-up game. "Founding a new kingdom isn't easy: it takes cunning, manpower, and lots and lots of gold. How will you pay for the outrageously overpriced taverns and banks? Better descend into the dungeons and steal riches from the deadly inhabitants any way you can."

