Highly Rated Steam Game Only $0.49 for Limited Time

A highly rated Steam game is only $0.49 for a limited time. The deal may sound too good to be true, but the game in question isn't very expensive in the first place, and it's not very long, but for $0.49, you get one of the better and more unique horror games of the last few years. In the current ecnomy, you can't buy anything of consequence for $0.49, not even a candy bar. However, between now and April 24, all Steam users can buy Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk for this exact price point.

Developed by Nikita Kryukov and published by Missing Calm, Milk inside a bag of milk inside a bag of milk is as unique as its name suggests. Released on Steam in 2020, it boasts an "Overwhelmingly Postive" Steam user review rating, thanks to 97 percent of nearly 16,000 user reviews rating the game positively. In other words, it's apparently quite good in addition to being popular. As you may konw, it's not often games earn the Overwhelmingly Positive Steam user review rating, as it requires 95 percent positive user reviews or more, which is difficult to achieve, especially over a large number of reviews. One of these reviews notes the game is "unironically one of the most unnerving horror experiences in gaming."

"A short story about what sort of challenges everyday little things can be. Help the girl buy milk, be the first not to disappoint her," reads an official blurb about the game. "The game is a small visual novel, showing either funny abstraction and wordplay or painful psychological episodes. The claim that history is based on real events will be too specific, so it is easier to pretend that it is just a set of abstractions and wordplay. First of all, this is an artistic manipulation with word and form, only then – a game."

