Steam Makes Popular Game Only $1 at the Perfect Time

Steam has discounted a game by 90 percent, making it just $1, and the sale comes at the perfect time. If you've not been blessed with quick maths, the game normally costs $10, but between now and August 24, it's the price of an Arizona Iced Tea. Better yet, the game has been "Verified" on Steam Deck, which means Valve -- the makers of Steam and Steam Deck -- have literally verified that the game runs on the Steam Deck as it should. And considering the game is from 2013, it isn't very surprising that the Steam Deck runs it well, but many games from this era aren't wholly supported by the Valve machine. In other words, it wasn't a guarantee the game would be Verified on Steam Deck.

As for the mystery game, it's Payday 2. Why does this sale come at the perfect time? Well, it's sequel, Payday 3, is out on September 21. It will cost $40 when it releases, which is a hefty investment. That said, for a limited time you can test out if Payday 3 is going to be for you by buying and playing Payday 2 for just $1.

On Steam, the game has amassed a massive number of user reviews. More specifically, 413,474 user reviews. 89 percent of these user reviews are positive, giving the game a "very positive" user review rating. This is the second highest score a game can earn on Steam. In other words, the game is quite popular and apparently quite good.

"Payday 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original PAYDAY crew – Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains – as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree," reads an official blurb about the game. "The CRIMENET network offers a huge range of dynamic contracts, and players are free to choose anything from small-time convenience store hits or kidnappings, to big league cyber-crime or emptying out major bank vaults for that epic PAYDAY. While in DC, why not participate in the local community, and run a few political errands? Up to four friends co-operate on the hits, and as the crew progresses the jobs become bigger, better and more rewarding. Along with earning more money and becoming a legendary criminal comes a character customization and crafting system that lets crews build and customize their own guns and gear."

If you're worried no one is playing the 2013 game in 2023, don't be. Just on Steam alone, the game hit 49,375 concurrent players within the last 24 hours. This is better than most games on Steam. Not only has the co-op title maintained its popularity over the years, but it's seen a resurgence ahead of Payday 3.