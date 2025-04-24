Steam Deck Supports One of This Week’s Two Big Releases, But Not the Other

There are two releases attracting all the attention this week. Both games are on Steam, but only one supports the Steam Deck. In fact, the one is Verified on Steam Deck, and has been since launch. The other game is listed as Unsupported by Valve, which specifically notes the game’s graphics settings can not be configured to run well on Steam Deck. Unfortunately, this is increasingly common with the Steam Deck. More and more major releases are supporting the handheld right out the gate, but there is still a large number of notable releases either taking a while to add Steam Deck support or sometimes skipping it entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The good news first. Those on Steam Deck who want to revisit 2006 and one of the best RPGs of its time via The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can do so because not only does the game run on Steam Deck, but is Verified for Steam Deck. This means the game is “fully functional on Steam Deck, and works great with the built-in controls and display.”

Here’s the bad news, those hoping to check out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on Steam Deck will find it unsupported. The new RPG from Sandfall Interactive has been garnering some attention thanks to its 92 on Metacritic, which makes it the joint highest-rated game of 2025, at least so far. Unfortunately, it is Unsupported on Steam Deck, and there is no word of this changing.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Play video

“The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernizes the 2006 Game of the Year with all new stunning visuals and refined gameplay,” reads an official description of the game. “Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion from overtaking the land in one of the greatest RPGs ever from the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Play video

“Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away,” reads an official description of the game. “Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she’ll wake and paint ’33.’ And tomorrow we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33.”

For more Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck — click here.