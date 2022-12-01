New Steam Game Briefly Delayed Right Before Release

A new game coming to Valve's Steam platform on PC has been briefly delayed right before its launch. Over the past few years, Steam and the Epic Games Store have been somewhat at odds with one another, as Epic has looked to snag timed-exclusivity rights for a number of titles that arrive on PC. And while this game in question has been available on PC for the past year via the Epic Games Store, it will now finally be landing on Steam this time next week.

Announced by Annapurna Interactive this week, Solar Ash has had a brief delay when it comes to launching on Steam. Originally slated to release on Tuesday, December 6th, the game is now poised to land a mere two days later on December 8th. Annapurna and developer Heart Machine didn't give a specific reason for this new launch date, but either way, the change shouldn't be a massive deal to those who are looking to play the title.

Our original Steam release date for December 6th was swallowed up by the Ultravoid but it's all good – @HeartMachineHQ's Solar Ash is now launching on December 8th!



Wishlist now //https://t.co/CRpG6pTntD pic.twitter.com/3zsB5ocygE — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) November 30, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Solar Ash, it's a third-person action game that was originally released in December 2021 for PC and PlayStation. It happens to be the second title from Heart Machine, the first of which was 2016's critically-acclaimed Hyper Light Drifter. Although the art styles of Solar Ash and Hyper Light Drifter are somewhat similar, each game plays quite differently from one another. In our own review of Solar Ash, we compared the game's traversal to the likes of Jet Set Radio while comparing its bosses to those seen in titles like Shadow of the Colossus.

If you're interested in learning more about Solar Ash prior to its release on Steam, you can check out the game's official description down below.

"From the creators of the award-winning Hyper Light Drifter comes the high-speed and gravity-bending world of Solar Ash. Set amidst a surreal dreamscape filled with long-abandoned ruins of great civilizations past, you play as Rei, a Voidrunner determined to stop at nothing to save her planet from falling prey to the Ultravoid's path of eternal hunger.

Fight through mobs of grotesque creatures, grind rails with sheer delight, grapple to wild heights, take down enormous bosses, and surf the ashen clouds of shattered, bygone worlds swallowed by the void. In this highly stylized action adventure unlike no other, will Rei persevere and make her way through the deadly encounters of this ravenous void in order to save her home? Will she learn the truth about these massive beasts that roam this strange land and uncover the mysteries of the Starseed and Echo? The answer to these questions, and more, awaits you in the Ultravoid."