One of the Best Games on Steam Is Now Only $1.99

One of the best and highest-rated games on Steam is 90 percent off, which means rather than paying $19.99 to play it, right now you only need to fork over $1.99 to play it. As you would expect, this is a limited-time deal that's only available until May 1. After this window of time, the game will return to its normal price point. Until then, you can get it for virtually the price of a candy bar. In other words, it's one of the best deals on Steam right now. Better yet, the game is verified on Steam Deck, which means not only does it run on Steam Deck, but its optimization has been checked and approved by Valve.

As for the game in question, it's a 2016 joint from independent developer Playdead, who remains best known for this game as it's not put anything out since. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the mystery game is Inside, one of the greatest puzzles platformers known to man.

On Steam, the game has 41,470 user reviews. 96 percent of these reviews are positive, which means the game boasts the "Overwhelmingly Positive" user review rating. This is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam, and it's very rare as it requires 95 percent or more positive reviews. And this rating is well-earned. Even critics, who can often be tougher on games, dished out a 93 on Metacritic at the time of its release. As you may remember, it was widely held as one of the best games of that year alongside titles like Overwatch and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official pitch of the game "Try Playdead's award-winning indie adventure game. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

For more coverage on all things gaming, including coverage specifically pertaining to PC and Steam -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals like this one -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think.