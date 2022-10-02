Steam Deck's Most Popular Game Hasn't Even Fully Released

The most popular game that is playable on Valve's Steam Deck platform is a title that hasn't even been fully released just yet. Since first arriving earlier this year, a number of PC fans have slowly been gravitating towards playing games from their Steam library on Steam Deck. And while the hardware is likely still pretty niche overall, the title that most owners are playing is one that you might not initially expect.

Recently, Steam Deck manufacturer Valve unveiled the most played games on the hardware for the month of September 2022. As expected, titles like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Stardew Valley all ranked quite high on the list. However, it was the early access title Vampire Survivors that ended up being the most popular game on the Steam Deck throughout the month. When accounting for total hours played, Vampire Survivors had a larger audience on Steam Deck in September than any other game.

Seeya September! Here's a quick look at the top games on Steam Deck for the past month, sorted by total hours played. pic.twitter.com/1YTCuzPwIs — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) September 30, 2022

In a general sense, this isn't too shocking since Vampire Survivors has been a big hit on Steam for a prolonged period of time since it was first released in late 2021. What makes this news encouraging for developer Poncle, though, is that Vampire Survivors is finally gearing up to exit early access in just a few short weeks. On October 20th, the version 1.0 update for Vampire Survivors will roll out, which will likely lead to an even larger influx of players.

Whether or not that new audience might look to also play the game on Steam Deck remains to be seen, but this data from Valve seems to prove that the hardware has been greatly beneficial to overall its success. Whether or not Vampire Survivors can remain at the top of the Steam Deck charts for the long haul is something that we'll have to wait and see, but by all accounts, October should be another big month for the indie title.

Are you shocked to see that Vampire Survivors is already doing so well on Steam Deck? And do you believe that the Steam Deck hardware has helped contribute to the game's success?