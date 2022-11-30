New Steam Best Seller Is For Left 4 Dead Fans

A new game has been released on Steam today and it's quickly climbed to the number two spot on the "Top Sellers" chart. In other words, it's the second best-selling game on the digital PC storefront, at least at the moment. The top spot remains occupied by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and there's a decent chance the latest COD game will occupy this spot until the new year. That said, the Silver Medal podium spot has been rotating quite a bit. The latest game chasing Modern Warfare 2 for the top spot is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Developed and published by Fatshark, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is obviously not only an easy recommendation for fans of the Warhammer series, but for fans of co-op shooters like Left 4 Dead, a series synonymous with Steam. That said, while the game is selling well, not everyone is loving it. Currently, it boasts a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review Rating, with 79 percent of nearly 22,000 user reviews rating the game positively. This is far from bad, but it's also not the greatest on Steam, where a "Very Positive" score isn't very hard to come by. That said, fans of the genre will know you can't be choosy. It's not common a competent co-op first-person shooter comes around.

"Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter," reads an official blurb about the game. "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op-focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise."

