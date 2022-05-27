Steam Deck Update Adds New Features

✖

Valve has released a new update for both the SteamOS and Steam Client, bringing new features and options to the Steam Deck handheld PC. More specifically, the latest update includes the ability to control the fan curve via the OS, allowing for smarter and ostensibly quieter control of the device. There's also a new option to adjust the in-game refresh rate and Remote Play Together is now fully functional with the Steam Deck.

"This feature isn't actually part of the SteamOS 3.2 update (it's a Steam Client update), but it's still a big deal, and is also something that we shipped today," the update from Valve reads in part. "Remote Play Together (the feature that allows a friend to join your game remotely as if they are sitting on a couch next to you) is now completely functional on Steam Deck. This includes both hosting and joining Remote Play Together sessions."

You can check out the actual patch notes for the new SteamOS and Steam Client updates, straight from the source, below:

Steam Client

Remote Play Together is now completely functional on Steam Deck. Includes hosting and joining game sessions. Try out a supported game and open the Quick Access Menu to get started.

Added notification when the Steam Deck's SSD has less than 2GB of free space left

Improved performance of Night Shift keyboard theme

Added the ability to name controller layout commands

Added icons for gamepad and mouse commands shown on in-game virtual menus

Fixed being unable to connect to hidden wireless networks

Added time zone region for Saskatchewan

Added ability to close a window if the running application has more than one visible

Added ability to change accounts from the power menu

SteamOS 3.2

Added an OS-controlled fan curve to improve the experience in low usage scenarios, and adjusting how the fan responds to different scenarios and temperatures.

The old version of the fan curve is still available, and can be turned on in Settings > System

Added support for changing the in-game screen refresh rate. The refresh rate will automatically be adjusted to the desired option when going in and out of game.

There is a new slider in the Quick Access Menu > Performance tab that allows you to choose a screen refresh rate between 40-60Hz

The framerate limit slider values will update accordingly, and will include 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, or uncapped framerate options.

Fixed an issue with typing the € key using the Steam keyboard

Performance HUD now shows a more accurate reading of VRAM used (previously would cap out at 1G used)

Added more internal screen resolution options for games to choose from

Fixed gain staging, resulting in higher max speaker volume, and removes white noise coming through 3.5mm jack with some headphones.

Fixed PipeWire and Steam failing to elevate their thread priorities

Fixed the language dropdown in the Warframe launcher

microSD card formatting process now performs a quick format

As noted above, the new Steam Deck client and OS updates are now live. More broadly, the Steam Deck comes in multiple different versions with the base model running $399 while the most expensive version is $649. The difference between them is largely in the amount of storage and how fast said storage is. It is available to reserve now on Valve's website, though there is a significant wait for them to then ship. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Steam Deck right here.

