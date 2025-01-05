Steam Has Its First Great Game of 2025 (And You Can Play It For Free)

We are only four days into the new year, yet Steam already has its first fan-favorite game of 2025, and it’s on sale until January 16 as part of a special “introductory offer.” The new Steam game is a first-person shooter, and a retro one at that. More specifically, it is an “anime style retro throwback” inspired by the 90s. And apparently it is pretty good. Right now, the game is trending as a “Popular New Release” and has a 97 percent approval rating across 267 user reviews.

The game comes the way of developer Doekuramori, who debuted back in 2020 with the release of The Citadel, which itself was a hidden gem that year. Now it is back four years later with Beyond Citadel, which normally costs $14.99, but thanks to the aforementioned introductory offer, is only $13.49 right now. This is thanks to a 10 percent discount. More than this, the game can be tried for free, courtesy of a free demo that released alongside the game on January 2. There is a similar free demo for its 2020 predecessor.

The official elevator pitch for Beyond Citadel is that it is a single-player first-person shooter inspired by FPS classics of the 90’s. This is presented with anime-style 2.5D graphics and “realistic gunplay mechanics.” Those interested in knowing more can read an official story synopsis below.

“The Citadel, the last stronghold of mankind’s resistance against the Apocalypse, has fallen,” reads an official story description of the game. “Humankind is now under the control of the Trumpeters of the Apocalypse, the leaders of the forces of the Apocalypse. The ‘Marty’ who is the last resort of the Seven Angels, the guardians of humankind, is led by a mysterious signal and sets out on a journey to overthrow the Trumpeters of the Apocalypse. To find the truth behind the signal, buried under the Citadel.”

Those interested in checking out Beyond Citadel on Steam Deck may encounter issues. The game’s Steam listing mentions that Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.” To this end, it could run perfectly on Steam Deck. It could run on the handheld Valve machine but with issues. And it may not run at all on the machine. Unfortunately, Valve has not tested the game on Steam Deck yet and thus has no information about compatibility.

“Pretty good game. Fluid movement and interesting mechanics quite a bit of build variety, some guns are much better than others and you can carry one of each type,” reads one of the aforementioned positive reviews, which there are many.

