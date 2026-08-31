Steam has a new free PC game without a single negative review. In other words, the free Steam game has a 100% approval rating. It’s a small number of reviews and, of course, the expectations for a free game on Steam are much lower than any given premium game releasing on the Valve platform. That said, by the standards of free Steam games, it’s one of the better ones in a minute. Steam Deck users obviously can also get in on the action; however, it should be noted that Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown,” and not a single user review mentions the handheld.

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The new free Steam game in question was just released over the weekend on August 29, and it is called Lost Light, an adventure platformer from Woofle Studios, which has debuted with the new release. And it’s not the greatest game ever. Not by any means. It’s humble in scope and budget, but it’s entirely free, with no microtransactions. So, for those on a tight budget looking for something new to play that isn’t a free-to-play grind designed to make you spend money on useless content, it’s a decent option.

Lost Light, as its name somewhat applies, is a journey about relighting the sun. And it is a generational journey, because as you scale great chasms and other geographical challenges, you will make use of the runes left behind by your forefathers to swing and cover great distances, all with the aim of getting to the top of the Snowy Mountain Summit.

Along the way, you can find and collect followers planted by your parents to let them know their youngling is safe and fulfilling their destiny. Meanwhile, there are also secrets and carvings left behind by other travelers.

As you can tell by the trailer above, the game is very chill with a somewhat somber and emotional undertone. As for how long it is, we do not know, but user reviews seem to indicate it’s maybe about an hour long.

“I really liked the graphics and music, and the story was great. The platforming felt really good for a 3D platformer,” reads one of the user reviews in question. Another adds, “Game serves some major nostalgia with the art style, reminds me of the old school Spyro game I played as a kid.”

If this new free Steam game isn’t to your liking, the good news is there are other options. To this end, there is a new free MMORPG that is proving popular. Meanwhile, for those with even a little bit of change to spare, the #1 best-selling game on Steam right now is only $7.99.