Free Steam Game Available Today in a Deal That Won’t Last Long

A PC game playable via Steam is free right now and will be available for the next few days, but the deal probably won’t even last that long. The Steam game in question normally costs $19.99, so getting a game like that for free is already a steal, but the deal is made even better by the fact that the game being given away is also 100% verified with Valve’s Steam Decks so that you can play it on the go. You’ve supposedly got until the end of the month to claim the stealth game, but that’s assuming the supplies even last that long to see the deal through all the way to the end.

The game in question is one called Intravenous, and if you’ve never heard of it, perhaps you’ve heard of Splinter Cell, the series that developer Roman Glebenkov of Explosive Squat Games said directly inspired this PC game. Intravenous came out on Steam back in 2021 and has been met with “Very Positive” reviews across the board since then. You can check out a trailer for the “love letter to tactical stealth action” game below to see more of Intravenous in action before downloading it for free.

If Intravenous seems like it’s worth the low price of free, you can claim it now, but not through Steam. Instead, you’ll have to visit Fanatical to get your copy. Fanatical routinely offers sales on different Steam games, but every now and then, developers and publishers will work with Fanatical to give away free games like Intravenous.

The only catch with this giveaway is the duration via which it’ll be available. There’s a timer ticking down now that says that the free game giveaway will last from now until March 31st, but it’s unlikely that the deal will last that long. That’s because there’s a separate limitation mentioned in the comments: only 50,000 game keys will be given away. That may sound like a lot, but these Fanatical deals rarely time out and almost always meet their end by capping out on keys distributed.

For those who claim Intravenous for free via Fanatical, if you connect your Fanatical account to your Steam account, Glebenkov said you can also claim a code for 10% off of certain bundles. That’d be exceptionally helpful if you end up liking Intravenous as well seeing how there’s already a sequel, Intravenous 2, that released last year. One such bundle, the Intravenous Collection, comes with Intravenous, Intravenous 2, Intravenous 2: IV1 Remaster, and the Intravenous 2 Supporter Pack all for $47.96, for example. Another bundle that’s a bit lighter (and omits Intravenous since you’ll already have it) is the Tactical Top-Down bundle that comes with Intravenous 2 and Police Stories for $31.98 instead.

Fanatical’s Intravenous giveaway is live now for however long it lasts, so be sure to claim your free Steam game while you can.