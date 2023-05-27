4 Steam Games Are Free to Keep for a Limited Time

Four Steam games are free right now, and not just free-to-play for a weekend. The four games that are free right now are 100% free to keep and come from different studios and genres, so you'll have quite the diverse array of games to play this weekend if you claim them all. The only catch here is that, like most of these free or discounted offerings, the games are only free for a set amount of time with one of the deals ending as early as June 1st, though you'll have a bit of time to claim the rest of the games.

The free games available through Steam right now are Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War, TGV Voyages Train Simulator, Hue, and a prologue for Alone in the Dark. The last of those, the prologue for the upcoming reimagined version of Alone in the Dark that stars David Harbour and Jodie Comer, is more of a lead-up to the new game instead of a full standalone game itself, but it's still worth playing if you're already looking forward to Alone in the Dark or just want to get a better idea of what to expect from it.

Details on each of these free Steam games as well as the links where you'll find them in the Steam store can be found below:

"Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War brings you to a world of terror and violence. Four factions will engage in a brutal war for dominance over the planet's resources. In the first turn-based 4X strategy game set in Warhammer 40,000 you will lead one of four unique factions."

"TGV Voyages allows you to experience high speed train travel through the French countryside in Train Simulator. This is a standalone version of Train Simulator that has limited content. The high speed railways of France, dominated by the iconic TGV Duplex, are brought to life in the breathtaking new Ligne Grande Vitesse: Marseille Saint-Charles to Avignon-TGV route for Train Simulator."

"Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle-adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles – full of peril, mystery... and colours unseen."

"This stand-alone prologue puts you in the tiny shoes of Grace Saunders – an 11-year-old girl delivering a letter, when things go horribly wrong... Experience the unique 1920s horror atmosphere of Alone in the Dark and prepare for the terror that awaits in Derceto Manor"