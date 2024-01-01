Popular Steam Game Shut Down Right Before Two-Year Anniversary

A fairly popular Steam -- or at least a Steam game that was popular at one point -- has been removed from the digital storefront alongside the end of official server support, leaving Steam users no option to purchase the game. And all of this has happened right before the two-year anniversary of the game's release. The shutdown was communicated ahead of time, so it's not going to come as a surprise to active players, but lapsed players who haven't kept up with the game will likely be surprised to find out this disappointing news.

The game in question had a stint in Steam Early Access before its full release on January 26, 2022. It was never updated to support Steam Deck, unfortunately. Between early access and its full release, the game has garnered nearly 46,000 user reviews, which is a lot. In other words, the game has been played by many, though it doesn't seem everyone has loved it based on its "Mixed" user review score.

The mystery game in question is online PvP game Dread Hunger from Dread Hunger Team and Digital Confectioners. We've known of its shut down and delisting since November of 2023, but only today did the sun fully set on the game. According to the aforementioned the pair, the shutdown is due to the cost of maintaining servers and the "frequent and severe DDOS attacks," which "impose a significant financial burden."

"Today, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the upcoming closure of Dread Hunger's official servers," read a statement at the time of the announcement. "We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to everybody that has played the game. Your unwavering support, dedication, and passion for Dread Hunger have shaped the game through Early Access, and seen it through to launch and onward while building communities all around the world. After exploring multiple avenues to keep the official game servers online we are now at the difficult position where we can no longer support the surprisingly high ongoing server costs. Dread Hunger's servers are being subjected to frequent and severe DDOS attacks. These attacks not only disrupt the gaming experience for everyone playing but also impose a significant financial burden."

Thankfully, if you enjoy this game, you can continue to do so as the servers are being released to the public. In other words, the game's community will be able to host their own servers, which is not as ideal, but is a nice option for fans.

"We understand the disappointment and emotions this decision might bring. In light of this decision, we will be releasing Dread Hunger's server to allow you, the community, to host your own servers," added the aforementioned statement. "We recognize the passion and commitment of the Dread Hunger community, so we hope to empower you to continue enjoying the game for years to come. Whether you wish to host intimate sessions with friends, or larger community-driven events, this initiative ensures that the spirit of the game remains alive in the hands of its most passionate supporters."