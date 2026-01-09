New Open-World Survival Game Is Taking Over the Steam Charts (& It’s Perfect for Satisfactory Fans)

We’re a little over a week into 2026, and the year in gaming is off to a relatively slow start. But things are starting to pick up, with the first few gaming showcases of the year lined up. Ahead of any big reveals, however, many video game fans are looking for something new to occupy their time. And sometimes, that means checking out what everyone else is playing. A quick look at what’s trending on Steam reveals one of the year’s earliest potential breakout hits in the form of a new Early Access release that’s been holding steady since it launched on January 6th.

The game in question is a new open-world survival game called StarRupture. It launched into Early Access just a few days ago and has been steadily at the top of Steam DB’s “Trending Games” list ever since, with nearly 30,000 concurrent players at any given time. Not only that, but it’s earned a Very Positive rating from these early players, suggesting it might not be just a flash-in-the-pan Steam trend. In particular, reviews say this game feels a lot like Satisfactory in the best way.

StarRupture Might Be the First Big Steam Hit of 2026

These days, “survival game” can mean a lot of things. There are cozy single-player experiences like I Am Future, grueling multiplayer base-builders like Valheim, and everything in between. For StarRupture, survival means building a base on an ever-evolving alien planet packed with dangerous monsters. Players work alone or in a co-op team to craft a complex industrial system full of automated tools to keep the resources flowing.

Like many games with a base-building component, StarRupture puts an emphasis on collecting resources. You’ll set out on dangerous expeditions to gather more resources to grow and automate your home base. At home or out on missions, players will contend with dangerous monsters with FPS-style combat. It can be played solo or in groups of up to 4 players, and it’s likely the flexibility and co-op component that has attracted so much attention.

Co-op games often perform well on Steam, as players recruit their friends to join them. If everyone is having fun, then word spreads quickly, as was the case with games like PEAK in 2025. And while Early Access can be a tough sell for some gamers, it’s clearly not a deal breaker. And Creepy Jar, the team behind the survival game, is being transparent about its plans so far. StarRupture shared a detailed Early Access Roadmap to let players know what’s next for the game, which will get new features and content ahead of the 1.0 launch.

In Early Access, StarRupture is priced at $19.99. However, it launched with an introductory 20% off offer, making it just $15.99 until January 20th. That’s not a bad price, but it’s also not the free-to-play pricetag that often accompanies new games that quickly surge in player count at release.

Clearly, players are finding something they like in StarRupture so far. The game’s Very Positive review rating on Steam shows that those who’ve checked it out so far are mostly enjoying it. Many reviewers compare the game positively to Coffee Stain’s automation hit, Satisfactory. StarRupture does not yet have a confirmed 1.0 release date, but is available in Early Access for PC via Steam.

