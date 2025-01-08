Best 10 Early Access Games To Watch In 2025

Early access has become a popular release method for developers, allowing them to release an early game build while still working on it. Early access sometimes gets met with stigma, but it has proven its worth, as players can enjoy a game before release and provide feedback to the developer. 2025 is a promising year for early access titles, including already released games and those launching in early access during 2025. With so many titles on the horizon and already out, it can be hard to know what titles are worth investing in. Below are some of the best and most promising early access titles to keep an eye on in 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 witch.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Path of Exile 2 was one of the most anticipated titles of 2024, and its early access launch was met with resounding success and player numbers. Since its release, Grinding Gear Games has been listening to feedback and making updates to improve the game. 2025 will be a year full of balancing, bug fixes, and new content. Those already in the game can look forward to all the new features while new players can enjoy an in-depth experience regardless of when they jump into the game. Grinding Gear Games has not released a 2025 content roadmap for Path of Exile 2, but we know more classes, zones, and bosses will be forthcoming.

Palworld

Palworld assembly line.

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Palworld released at the beginning of 2024, and developer Pocket Pair shows no signs of slowing down for its monster-taming survival game. Numerous updates have already released, including the Feybreak update. Each update adds new Pals, areas, tools, mechanics, and more. Palworld was recently hit with a lawsuit from Nintendo, but this did not slow Pocket Pair down. In fact, Palworld is having a crossover with Terraria in 2025, including the Meowmere Sword, an endgame weapon from Terraria. Other things players can expect is a potential mobile release, which may have cross-save between other versions, allowing players to play at home or on the go.

Hades 2

hades 2 melinoe.

Platforms: PC

Hades is one of the best roguelike games of all time, and its sequel, Hades II, is quickly proving it is cut from the same cloth. Hades II follows Melinoë on her quest against the Titan of Time. Players will recognize the familiar art style and storytelling of Super Giant Games in the first sequel the team has ever made. Numerous characters return with updated looks as well as new characters, enemies, and areas. Super Giant Games has already released one major update since Hades II’s May 6, 2024, early access release, and confirmed the next major update is planned for early 2025. The studio did not confirm 2025 would see version 1.0 nor did they confirm the second major update would be the final major update. Hades was created with early access in mind and Hades II is following a similar trend, so fans should expect the same level of quality from both titles.

Enshrouded

Enshrouded Base Building.

Platforms: PC

Open-world base-building survival games often launch in early access, and so few manage to be breakout hits. Enshrouded shares this launch status, but has great hope of making a name for itself. Developer Keen Games released a 2024 roadmap for Enshrouded based on suggestions by the community and players and worked through a lot of these. No roadmap has been published for 2025, but Keen Games has confirmed they are working on a 2025 roadmap and will share news around the end of January 2025. The developer has shown it is willing to listen and take feedback from players when planning for the future of Enshrouded.

Lethal Company

Lethal Company workers on moon.

Platforms: PC

Lethal Company is an older title compared to some on this list, having been released in 2023. It has remained in early access since its launch and received numerous updates. Lethal Company became a surprise smash hit and has only soared in popularity since then. Combining horror and co-op gameplay makes Lethal Company a great game to play with friends, especially as new updates are released. Developer Zeekerss intended for Lethal Company to be completed within six months, but the success likely led to this timeline ballooning and extending much further. Updates are not communicated often by the developer but are typically met with approval from players and the community upon release.

Hyper Light Breaker

Hyper Light breaker co-op exploration.

Platforms: PC

Heart Machine’s upcoming title, Hyper Light Breaker, plans to be released in early access on January 14, 2025. Hyper Light Breaker is a pseudo prequel to Hyper Light Drifter, focusing on co-op and roguelike action and taking place before the events of Hyper Light Drifter. The focus is on flashy combat, meaningful exploration, and rebuilding the world after a devastating world. Players can go solo or in teams of three to explore the Overgrowth, defeating Crowns, and rebuilding memories. Hyper Light Breaker may be a departure from the studio’s single-player titles, but the same level of care and detail is being poured into this title. Heart Machine has confirmed players can expect frequent updates, with the first focusing on adding more content, variety, and depth to the world and gameplay. It also has plans to listen to fan feedback and incorporate that into future updates.

Slay the Spire 2

Slay the Spire II title screen.

Platforms: PC

Slay the Spire is not only one of the best roguelike games of all time, it changed the path of roguelike card battlers forever. To say Slay the Spire 2 is at the top of many fanss wishlists would be an understatement. From what little Mega Crit has revealed, fans can expect returning characters and new ones, new enemies and cards, but the same incredible gameplay the first is known for. The original Slay the Spire’s success stemmed from early access, with the developer even saying its “success comes from our community!” No doubt Slay the Spire 2 will follow a similar philosophy as Mega Crit updates the game throughout 2025 and beyond. No official release date has been given for Slay the Spire 2 outside of the 2025 window.

Subnautica 2

Subnautica 2 biome and creature.

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S

Subnautica is widely considered one of the best, and most terrifying, survival games made. While the game has an incredibly beautiful underwater world, fans of the original Subnautica know there is danger in the depths of the ocean. Subnautica 2 looks to expand on what made the first title successful, incorporating new biomes, creatures, vehicles, tools, and more to make the sequel the best it can be. Subnautica 2 can be enjoyed solo or with two other friends and lets players create diverse underwater bases. These bases act as a haven to return to after exploring the world’s biomes but be prepared for what lurks within these biomes. Subnautica 2 is being developed by the same team behind Subnautica, and while no release date has been given besides 2025, fans can expect frequent updates after the launch.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Necropolis city.

Platforms: PC

The Heroes of Might & Magic series is one of the oldest in the strategy genre, with Heroes of Might & Magic III being one of the best entries in this genre. Subsequent titles have lost the spark that made the series what it was, but Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era aims to return to the golden era of the franchise. The developer, Unfrozen, is combining this gameplay with new visuals, specifically some beautiful 3D environments for the cities, world, and combat. Players can enjoy single-player or multiplayer gameplay in Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era with returning and new factions, various modes, and a scenario creator. The developer has already been sharing updates ahead of the planned Q2 early access release, and has confirmed planned support after the launch.

Aloft

Platforms: PC

Aloft is another open-world crafting survival title, a common early access title, but Aloft’s colorful world and floating islands make it stand out from other games. Players can build bases and skyships to survive the sky environments while they harness the wind and resources of the world. Farming and crafting are a major element of the game, with a focus on finding materials and animals to bring back to home islands. Aloft promises a living ecosystem that can be depleted from over-gathering, or ruined by the fungal corruption that serves as the primary antagonist. Players can do all this alone or with seven friends when Aloft launches in early access on January 15, 2025.

Since we’re just now in January, there’s plenty of runway for more early access games to be announced and released this year, so expect to see more competition for these 10 games in the coming months.