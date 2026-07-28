New Fantasy FPS from Former Dave the Diver Devs Blends Guns & Dragons (Check Out the Reveal Trailer)

Generally speaking, you don’t see “fantasy” and “first-person shooter” listed in the same game description. While you can find guns in fantasy realms, it’s rare that a game steeped in fantasy lore is a full-on FPS. Yet that’s exactly what the team at Abutton Inc. is pitching with its newly revealed game, Guns & Dragons. As the name suggests, this new roguelite FPS combines the best of fantasy and FPS for a concept just wild enough, it might actually work.

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Abutton is a relatively new studio that brings together devs who’ve previously worked on hits like Dave the Diver and Counter-Strike Online. So, you could say they know a thing or two about shooters and games that blend multiple genres. The team has announced Guns & Dragons, a co-op fantasy game that blends FPS and roguelite mechanics. It’s headed to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and you won’t want to miss its action-packed reveal trailer.

Guns & Dragons Shows Off Impressive Arsenal in Reveal Trailer, with Its First Playtest Coming Soon

Courtesy of ABUTTON Inc.

If you like a game with a varied arsenal of weapons potential, Guns & Dragons is poised to deliver. It will feature a wide variety of guns, bows, and other weapons, with an emphasis on action-packed ranged combat. If you’re the kind of gamer who always takes a bow over guns, worry not: the game has plenty of options for your preferred brand of firepower. Thanks to its roguelite components, you’ll expand your base and beef up your gear after each run to create more powerful weapons and more complex strategies. Abutton assures players that the game is suited to support solo or co-op play for up to 3 players, with an ever-changing gameplay loop that will keep you hooked.

In Guns & Dragons, players take on hordes of enemy monsters with ever-evolving weapons. You’ll use runes, artifacts, and skills to reassess your strategy after each run. And you’ll need to reassess, because the game promises to deliver “cunning enemies, challenging firefights, and tough-as-nails bosses” to push players to the limit. Basically, if you enjoy roguelites and FPS games, but also magic and dragons, this could be the game you’ve been waiting for. To get a sense of what’s to come, you can check out the brand new Guns & Dragons reveal trailer below:

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If that trailer has you eager to check out the game, I’ve got more good news. Though it was just revealed today, Abutton is already ready to show off what it’s been working on. Guns & Dragons will host its first playtest starting July 30th at 3 AM ET. It runs through August 10th, giving players some time to check out the various builds on offer. To participate, just head to the game’s shiny new Steam page and opt into the playtest using the “Request Access” button.

Guns & Dragons will release for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The upcoming playtest will be available via Steam only. A specific release date for the game hasn’t yet been revealed, but you can follow along on Steam or social media to stay up-to-date.

Will you be keeping an eye on this newly revealed fantasy FPS? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!