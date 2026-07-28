God of War’s Newest Announcement Ruins One of the Best Plotlines That Ragnarok Set Up

When it comes to PlayStation’s most iconic franchises, none have evolved as much as God of War. What began as a brutal revenge saga rooted in Greek mythology transformed into one of gaming’s most emotional stories with God of War and God of War Ragnarok. Kratos’ redemption became the heart of the series, but it was equally fascinating to watch Atreus grow from an uncertain child into someone capable of forging his own destiny. By the end of Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studio had created two compelling protagonists instead of one, making the franchise’s future feel more exciting than ever.

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That is why the recent confirmation that the next mainline God of War game following God of War: Laufey will once again star Kratos feels bittersweet. Sony Santa Monica has confirmed the next Kratos adventure will directly connect to Faye’s story, effectively pushing any Atreus-led game further into the future. While I am always excited to play as Kratos, Ragnarok ended by setting up one of the most interesting journeys in the franchise. Seeing that story delayed is disappointing because Atreus was finally ready to become a leading hero in his own right.

God of War Ragnarok Gave Atreus the Perfect Ending to Begin a New Story

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By the conclusion of God of War Ragnarok, Atreus had reached a crossroads unlike anything Kratos experienced. Rather than remaining in the Nine Realms, he set out to search for the surviving Giants and uncover what remained of his people’s legacy. Santa Monica Studio intentionally left that journey open-ended, creating a natural starting point for a new adventure. At the end of the Norse saga, Atreus had grown on me considerably, and I couldn’t wait to see where his story took him.

That setup offered so many storytelling opportunities. Unlike Kratos, whose mythology has largely been defined by Greek and Norse gods, Atreus could have traveled almost anywhere, seemingly following in Tyr’s footsteps. The ending left the door open for encounters with entirely new pantheons, forgotten civilizations, and magical cultures while pursuing scattered Giant souls. His curiosity and optimism would create a very different tone from Kratos’ more grounded perspective.

For nearly three years, I assumed that was exactly where the series was heading. Not because Kratos was finished, but because Atreus had finally earned the opportunity to stand on his own. After spending two games watching him mature, it felt like the natural next step for the franchise. Yet, with this latest announcement, it feels like instead of leaning into this new direction, Santa Monica Studio wants to play it safe after making Faye the star.

Atreus Could Have Taken God of War Somewhere Completely New

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An Atreus-led game would not simply swap one playable character for another. It could fundamentally change how God of War approaches exploration, storytelling, and mythology. Atreus possesses abilities Kratos never had, including shapeshifting, archery, Giant magic, and a far more diplomatic personality. Those differences would naturally create fresh gameplay opportunities, and that is without even considering how differently the two characters fight.

His search for the Giants also provides one of the franchise’s strongest narrative hooks. Depending on where Santa Monica Studio wanted to take the story, Atreus could encounter Egyptian, Celtic, Japanese, or Mesoamerican mythologies while tracking ancient Giant magic across different lands. Because he approaches strangers with curiosity instead of suspicion, those worlds could feel distinct from Kratos’ often violent introductions to new gods.

There is also plenty of room for Atreus to continue growing emotionally. Throughout the Norse saga, he struggled with identity, responsibility, and the weight of prophecy. Traveling without Kratos would force him to solve problems independently while discovering what kind of leader he wants to become. That growth feels like the logical continuation of everything Ragnarok established. The ending of an Atreus-led game could have seen him reunited with his father and shown how much he had grown on his solo journey.

Kratos’ Return Is Exciting, But Atreus Should Not Wait Too Long

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This isn’t to say I am not thrilled about another God of War game starring Kratos. He remains one of gaming’s greatest protagonists, and I cannot wait to see how his story connects to God of War: Laufey. There is so much potential there, though some fear Faye may be revived, but I have confidence Santa Monica Studio will be able to surprise players with its narrative. Regardless of the direction the studio takes, there is every reason to believe another Kratos adventure will deliver an emotional experience.

My concern is simply timing. Every new Kratos game inevitably pushes Atreus’ story further into the future. The longer that happens, the greater the risk that one of Ragnarok‘s strongest narrative threads loses momentum. Players have spent years wondering where Atreus went, what he has discovered, and how he has changed since leaving home. Delaying that only diminishes Atreus’ story’s impact.

Hopefully this announcement represents a delay rather than a change in direction. Kratos still has incredible stories left to tell, but so does his son. God of War Ragnarok carefully positioned Atreus as the franchise’s next great hero, and that promise deserves to be fulfilled while the ending remains fresh in players’ minds. The series is at its best when it embraces growth, and right now, Atreus’ journey feels like the biggest story still waiting to be told. For now, we’ll have to wait and see where that story goes.

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