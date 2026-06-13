$130 Worth of Steam Games Now 100% Free

8 different Steam games are currently free to download and keep, but the offers facilitating these free downloads are expiring soon, and some are expiring very soon. This is the largest number of free Steam game giveaways on the Valve platform so far this year, and featured are an Xbox game, one of 2023’s highest-rated games, a classic from the mid 2000s, and a brand new release.

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The free Steam games are available not just for PC gamers, but many are either playable or Verified on Steam Deck. When you combine all of these new free Steam games, they amount to $130. In other words, normally it would cost $130 to add the PC games below to your Steam library, but right now it costs nothing.

The Red Lantern

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The Red Lantern is a narrative dog sledding game released in 2021 by Timeline Studio and Kepler Interactive that has an 84% approval rating after 888 user reviews on Steam. It is free to download until June 18.

Happy’s Humble Burger Farm

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Happy’s Humble Burger Farm is another 2021 release, but from Scythe Dev Team and tinyBuild. It is a horror adventure game with a 93% approval rating after 1,654 user reviews. It is free on Steam until June 15.

Gravity Circuit

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Gravity Circuit is a 2D action platformer released in 2023 by Domesticated Ant Games, PID Games, and Dear Villagers. The Steam game, which has a 95% approval rating across 2,127 user reviews, is free until June 14.

Tell Me Why

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Tell Me Why is a narrative adventure game with player decision-making from developer Dontnod Entertainment and publisher Xbox Game Studios with an 80% approval rating across 7,952 user reviews. The Xbox console exclusive was released in 2020, and is currently free until July 1

4 Other Free Steam Games

In addition to the four free Steam games above, there are an additional four free Steam games that are less noteworthy but equally free. To this end, Wild Terra 2: New Lands is free until June 15, Eets is free until June 15, Linebound is free until July 1, and PICO Park: Classic Edition is free until June 14.

Of course, these are not the latest and greatest Steam games, but these games aren’t free on the Valve platform. What there is, though, is a new $5 game near the top of the Steam charts.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.