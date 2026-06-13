New $5 Co-Op Game Snags Steam Top Seller Slot

The top few spots on Steam‘s list of best-sellers are typically reserved for free games. After all, it’s hard to beat free in this economy, even if downloads for free games arguably aren’t “sales” in the same sense. But just under Marvel Rivals, Counter-Strike 2, and the recently retired Destiny 2, there’s a new game stealing the top spot for paid Steam games. It’s called Meccha Chameleon, and it offers a co-op experience for just under $5.

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Meccha Chameleon released on June 9th from developer lemorion_1224. With its introductory discount, the game is currently just under $5 USD. At full price, it’s still only $6, so it’s among the more affordable paid games on Steam. But not every cheap game makes its way to the upper tiers of Steam best-seller status. This co-op game has attracted a steadily growing audience since launch, with its recent 1.1 update helping take things to the next level. As I’m writing this, Meccha Chameleon‘s latest all-time peak hit 50,837 just about 20 minutes ago, according to SteamDB. It’s safe to say the game is still on the rise. But what exactly is it?

Meccha Chameleon Becomes Steam’s Latest Chaotic Co-Op Hit

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lemorion_1224

Casual co-op games tend to do well on Steam for a few reasons. First, they can make for a fun way to connect with friends virtually. And to connect with said friends, you need all of them to buy a copy of the game. They also tend to lend well to streaming due to the potential for comedy and chaos. And the more a game shows up on Twitch or YouTube streams, the more people hear about it. Following in the footsteps of games like PEAK, it looks like Meccha Chameleon is poised to be Steam’s new multiplayer hit. It recently celebrated the milestone of 500,000 sales, and player counts are still on the rise.

Meccha Chameleon has a good pitch to recommend it to players along with that tempting $5 pricetag. It’s a casual hide-and-seek game where players paint their fully white avatar to copy the stage and avoid detection. Gamers are split between a “Seeker” and “Hider” team, with the goal of trying to find hidden players or avoid detection, depending on which group you land in. The game supports multiplayer sessions of up to 10 players, with support for bot private and public servers. A simple idea, but certainly a different spin on the casual co-op game than other recent hits. And clearly, it’s a formula that works. To see it in action, check out the announcement trailer below:

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Currently, Meccha Chameleon boasts a Mostly Positive rating on Steam. While that’s not quite as high praise as, say PEAK‘s Overwhelmingly Positive status, it’s still pretty good. Most reviews note that it’s certainly fun enough for its affordable price tag, calling it a “super fun game to play with our friends.” In particular, players like the combination of casual, hilarious gameplay with a surprising bit of challenge for both hiders and seekers in the game. That said, some feel the game’s UI holds it back and can occasionally make things far more difficult than they need to be.

Meccha Chameleon is available for PC via Steam. It costs $5.99 USD at full price, with a 20% off introductory discount through June 16th.

Do you like to play casual co-op games like these, or are you more strictly a solo gamer? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!