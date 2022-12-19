How to Get a Free Christmas-Themed Steam Game

Christmas is just a few days away, and Digital Eclipse is clearly feeling the holiday spirit. The developer is giving away a free Christmas-themed game to Steam users this week to everyone on the company's mailing list! The game in question is called Jollyball. As its name implies, Jollyball is a festive take on the sport of volleyball, pitting teams of elves against one another. Players will have three difficulty levels to choose from, including Nice, Naughty, and Scrooge. There is also an option to decide how many points are needed to bring home a victory in each match: 7, 14, or 21.

A trailer for Jollyball can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can sign up for the mailing list right here. The final batch of Steam codes will be sent on December 21st.

Jollyball is the third game in Digital Eclipse's DE Arcade series. The previous two games were also holiday-themed, with Candy Creeps released free to mailing list subscribers back in October and Invasion of the Buffet Snatchers in November. The series is inspired by classic '80s arcade games, and could be a strong fit for players looking for something old-school. It remains to be seen whether Digital Eclipse will follow suit with games centered around Valentine's Day or Easter, but it seems like a safe bet!

For those unfamiliar with Digital Eclipse, the developer is responsible for critically-acclaimed compilations such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration; the studio clearly has a passion for retro gaming! There aren't a whole lot of Christmas-themed video games, and the ones that do exist usually aren't very good. Jollyball could be an exception, and it certainly seems worth checking out for the asking price! With just a couple days left to get a free code, Steam users interested in getting Jollyball should sign up for the mailing list sooner, rather than later.

