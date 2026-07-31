Xbox Game Pass Adds Final Day One Game of July and It’s a Dark Fantasy RPG

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass have a new day-one game, the final day one of July, and a dark fantasy RPG at that, amid concerns that day-one games are coming to an end. More specifically, a third-person dark-fantasy action extraction RPG with player-versus-player-versus-environment gameplay. The new day one Xbox Game Pass doesn’t seem to have landed this ambitious combination of genres and gameplay styles, because user reviews are starting to come in, and they are mixed.

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More specifically, developer Bellring Games has debuted its debut game, Mistfall Hunter. So far, the game doesn’t have a single review on Metacritic, and the Xbox Store doesn’t populate user reviews until further after launch. As a result, the only insight we have into its quality is its Steam user reviews and its PlayStation Store user reviews. On Steam, the new release has 1,990 user reviews, with a 68% approval rating. This gives the RPG a “Mixed” rating on Steam. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 3.58 out of 5 stars after more than 1,500 user reviews. These aren’t terrible returns, but they aren’t great either. They are middle-of-the-road scores. It is worth noting, though, that most of these user reviews are about various performance issues, bugs, and optimization woes. They aren’t about the actual content of the game, which suggests its score will go up over time as these are addressed.

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An Extraction RPG

On both of these platforms, plus Xbox, the game costs $24.99, so Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers are saving a bit of money on this release, but not a ton. Meanwhile, it’s good timing for subscribers, as tomorrow, July 31, the subscription service is about to lose eight games, including some of its best games. To have a new day-one game to soften this blow is nice.

As for the game, it’s set in a world where the gods have fallen, and the Gyldenmist is consuming the world. Your character is thrust into this bleak world after being revived by a mysterious girl named Dew to harvest Gyldenblood and mend the shattered Web of Fate.

The gods have fallen, and the Gyldenmist is consuming the world. Revived by a mysterious girl named Dew, you are thrust into a bleak world to harvest Gyldenblood and mend the shattered Web of Fate. In order to achieve this, players will need to fight, scavenge, and extract. If this sounds like a pretty generic story premise, it is because it is. That said, the story is not the central focus. The various gameplay systems are, so this isn’t much of an issue.

As for how long Mistfall Hunter is going to be available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, we do not know. We also don’t know if there are any plans to bring it to Premium or Essential. Most commonly, games are added in 6, 12, or 24-month chunks. Whatever the case, as long as it is available via the Microsoft subscription service, subscribers can cop the game outright with an exclusive 20% discount.